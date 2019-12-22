Getty Images

Major League Baseball sets new revenue record: $10.7 billion

By Craig CalcaterraDec 22, 2019
Forbes’ Maury Brown is reporting that, for the 17th year in a row, Major League Baseball has set a new revenue record, raking in $10.7 Billion in 2019. That’s up from $10.3 billion the year before.

What’s more, growth is poised to accelerate soon. Whereas revenue has increased relatively incrementally over the past couple of seasons, new television deals, including the national deal with Fox which goes up some 40% over the current deal, are going to begin kicking in soon, which should see things ramp up dramatically. The billion dollar deal with Nike — which put all the swooshes on the uniforms — also begins paying out in 2020. Other sponsorship deals — “The official [whatever] of Major League Baseball!” — remain significant sources of revenue increases as well.

Forbes notes that ticket revenue is holding steady despite an attendance decline, which means that the league is simply extracting more dollars per fan than they used to. Meanwhile, current player payroll for the league was $4.7 billion. This offseason is still ongoing so it’s too early to tell where things will end up in 2020, but in 2018, average player salaries declined for the first time in 14 years and this year’s qualifying offer — which is based on a subset of average salaries — went down as well.

In other news, Major League Baseball continues to press its plan to eliminate over 40 minor league teams while asking the remaining teams to help subsidize its operations.

Blue Jays mulling reunion with David Price

By Bill BaerDec 22, 2019
Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Blue Jays and Red Sox have discussed a trade involving starter David Price. The two sides aren’t close to an agreement and the Red Sox are considering their options elsewhere, Rosenthal adds.

Price, 34, spent the final two months of the 2015 regular season in Toronto and helped the Jays reach the ALCS against the Royals. The lefty is no longer the pitcher he was then, but the Jays are still seeking additional upgrades to the starting rotation after acquiring Chase Anderson and Tanner Roark.

This past season, Price posted a 4.28 ERA — his highest ERA since 2009 — with 128 strikeouts and 32 walks over 107 1/3 innings. While his strikeout and walk rates are still solid, Price has given up a ton of hard-hit baseballs over the last four years. Per FanGraphs, Price’s career average hard-hit rate is 28.9 percent, but since 2016 it has ranged from 32.2 percent to last year’s 36.9 percent.

Any trade involving Price will hinge on how much of the $96 million remaining on his contract the Red Sox are willing to cover. The Red Sox are concerned with getting below the $208 million competitive balance tax threshold. According to Cot’s Contracts, they’re currently over $226.5 million. Clearing at least $19 million or so of Price’s annual $32 million salary would get them under for the 2020 season.