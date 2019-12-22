Blue Jays, Travis Shaw agree to one-year, $4 million contract

Jon Morosi reports that the Blue Jays have signed infielder Travis Shaw to a one-year contract worth $4 million. He can earn an additional $675,000 through incentives based on plate appearances.
Shaw, 29, hit a disappointing .157/.281/.270 across 86 games for the Brewers last year, even resulting in a demotion to Triple-A. However, in the two seasons prior, Shaw had back-to-back 30-homer years for the Brewers.
The Blue Jays lost Justin Smoak to free agency — he signed with the Brewers — so they filled their gap at first base with Shaw. Shaw has mostly played third base in his career and has also spent time at second base, but the Jays’ infield is otherwise set so Shaw will be cemented at first base and occasionally at designated hitter.
Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Blue Jays and Red Sox have discussed a trade involving starter David Price. The two sides aren’t close to an agreement and the Red Sox are considering their options elsewhere, Rosenthal adds.
Price, 34, spent the final two months of the 2015 regular season in Toronto and helped the Jays reach the ALCS against the Royals. The lefty is no longer the pitcher he was then, but the Jays are still seeking additional upgrades to the starting rotation after acquiring Chase Anderson and Tanner Roark.
This past season, Price posted a 4.28 ERA — his highest ERA since 2009 — with 128 strikeouts and 32 walks over 107 1/3 innings. While his strikeout and walk rates are still solid, Price has given up a ton of hard-hit baseballs over the last four years. Per FanGraphs, Price’s career average hard-hit rate is 28.9 percent, but since 2016 it has ranged from 32.2 percent to last year’s 36.9 percent.
Any trade involving Price will hinge on how much of the $96 million remaining on his contract the Red Sox are willing to cover. The Red Sox are concerned with getting below the $208 million competitive balance tax threshold. According to Cot’s Contracts, they’re currently over $226.5 million. Clearing at least $19 million or so of Price’s annual $32 million salary would get them under for the 2020 season.