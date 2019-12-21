Getty Images

Tigers sign C.J. Cron, Jonathan Schoop

Dec 21, 2019
The Detroit Tigers signed two players today. The weird part: they’re actually recognizable major leaguers: C.J. Cron and Jonathan Schoop, both of whom played for the Twins last year. I wasn’t sure the Tigers signed actual big leaguers anymore — their tank job has been one of the more anonymously-staffed numbers in recent memory — but weird things happen every day.

Cron was non-tendered for the second straight year in a row, last year by the Rays, this year by the Twins. In 2019 the nearly 30-year-old first baseman hit .253/.311/.469 with 25 homers and 78 driven in. While that’s not a great line for a contender, it would’ve made him the second-best hitter on the Tigers last year after Nicholas Castellanos. There’s no reason why he shouldn’t be Detroit’s everyday first baseman in 2020. He’ll make $6.1 million this year. Last year he made $4.8 million for the Twins.

Schoop — also late of the Twins — had a nearly identical batting line to Cron: .256/.304/.473 while covering second base in 113 contests. Again, the Tigers have themselves a starter given the dearth of players on Schoop’s level at the moment. And while his batting line was just nearly identical to Cron’s, his salary — $6.1 million — will be literally identical.

The Tigers aren’t gonna win a lot of games next season, but they definitely improved themselves with these two signings.

 

Ian Kinsler retires

Dec 20, 2019
Ian Kinsler has announced his retirement from baseball.

Kinsler still has one year and $4.25 million left on his deal with the Padres but he is expected to work out a financial settlement and remain in the organization in a front office role. The 37-year-old said that the herniated cervical disk injury that ended his 2019 season “was a factor in my decision.”

Kinsler, a 14-year veteran, a four-time All-Star and a two-time Gold Glove winner hit .269/.337/.440 with 257 home runs and 243 stolen bases for the Rangers, Tigers, Angels, Red Sox and Padres. He retires just one hit shy of 2,000 for his career.