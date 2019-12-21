Dallas Keuchel signs with the White Sox

The Chicago White Sox added Gio González the other day. Tonight they’ve continued their rotation upgrade by signing Dallas Keuchel to a three-year, $55.5 million deal. The deal also includes a vesting option for a fourth season that could bring the total contract to $74 million. Jeff Passan of ESPN had the news of the deal. Jon Heyman supplied the dollars.
Keuchel, who did not sign with the Braves until the middle of the 2019 season posted a 3.75 ERA (121 ERA+) in his 19 starts in Atlanta. He may not be the Cy Young-caliber ace he once was, but he’s still an very solid starter who, along with González and Lucas Giolito, should help bolster a Chisox pitching staff that was no great shakes last year.
As it is: the White Sox are clear buyers who are going for it. In a division in which the Tigers and Royals are obvious non-contenders, the Indians are apparently selling, and the Twins have exhibited some inconsistency over the past few years, Chicago is looking pretty interesting heading into 2020.
The Detroit Tigers signed two players today. The weird part: they’re actually recognizable major leaguers: C.J. Cron and Jonathan Schoop, both of whom played for the Twins last year. I wasn’t sure the Tigers signed actual big leaguers anymore — their tank job has been one of the more anonymously-staffed numbers in recent memory — but weird things happen every day.
Cron was non-tendered for the second straight year in a row, last year by the Rays, this year by the Twins. In 2019 the nearly 30-year-old first baseman hit .253/.311/.469 with 25 homers and 78 driven in. While that’s not a great line for a contender, it would’ve made him the second-best hitter on the Tigers last year after Nicholas Castellanos. There’s no reason why he shouldn’t be Detroit’s everyday first baseman in 2020. He’ll make $6.1 million this year. Last year he made $4.8 million for the Twins.
Schoop — also late of the Twins — had a nearly identical batting line to Cron: .256/.304/.473 while covering second base in 113 contests. Again, the Tigers have themselves a starter given the dearth of players on Schoop’s level at the moment. And while his batting line was just nearly identical to Cron’s, his salary — $6.1 million — will be literally identical.
The Tigers aren’t gonna win a lot of games next season, but they definitely improved themselves with these two signings.