Yoenis Céspedes is drawing trade interest

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports that teams have reached out to the Mets about a possible Yoenis Céspedes trade.

I suppose the fact that he’s cheaper now makes that make more sense.

As was reported earlier this week, Céspedes and the Mets agreed to amend the remainder of his contract which, before the agreement, had him being owed $29.5 million for the 2020 season. The amended contract, inspired by Céspedes injuring himself on his ranch while rehabbing from foot surgery, entails a “significant reduction” of his 2020 salary. He’ll be owed something less than $10 million next year, it has been reported.

Céspedes, 34, spent most of the last three years off the field, playing in a combined 119 games in 2017-18 before missing the entire ’19 campaign. He is said to have resumed baseball activities and should be ready to go for spring training. If a team wants to find out if he has anything left in the tank after all this time, they’ll have to send some talent back to the Mets to find out.

Follow @craigcalcaterra