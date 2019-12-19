Yoenis Céspedes is drawing trade interest

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports that teams have reached out to the Mets about a possible Yoenis Céspedes trade.
I suppose the fact that he’s cheaper now makes that make more sense.
As was reported earlier this week, Céspedes and the Mets agreed to amend the remainder of his contract which, before the agreement, had him being owed $29.5 million for the 2020 season. The amended contract, inspired by Céspedes injuring himself on his ranch while rehabbing from foot surgery, entails a “significant reduction” of his 2020 salary. He’ll be owed something less than $10 million next year, it has been reported.
Céspedes, 34, spent most of the last three years off the field, playing in a combined 119 games in 2017-18 before missing the entire ’19 campaign. He is said to have resumed baseball activities and should be ready to go for spring training. If a team wants to find out if he has anything left in the tank after all this time, they’ll have to send some talent back to the Mets to find out.
Last month, we learned that the Yankees were attempting to withhold money owed to recently-dismissed outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury because the oft-injured veteran sought medical attention from an outside facility. The Yankees owe Ellsbury a bit more than $21.1 million for the 2020 season plus a $5 million buyout for his 2021 club option. The doctor Ellsbury saw, Dr. Viktor Bouquette, said last month that he received approval from the Yankees for Ellsbury’s treatment for a non-work-related injury.
The Major League Baseball Players Association has filed a grievance on Ellsbury’s behalf against the Yankees, The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler reports. The matter can eventually be resolved via settlement or through arbitration.
As Craig mentioned several weeks ago, it is likely that both sides come to an agreement on a settlement, in which case the Yankees would recoup some but not all of Ellsbury’s remaining salary.
In the meantime, Ellsbury is a free agent. The 36-year-old hasn’t played since the end of the 2017 season, his third consecutive disappointing season with the Yankees.