Yankees clubhouse manager helps seal Gerrit Cole deal with wine

By Craig CalcaterraDec 19, 2019, 3:19 PM EST
Gerrit Cole signed with the Yankees for $324 million and, one suspects, that the $324 million was the primary inducement for him to make that deal. But the Yankees sweetened the offer with aromas of cedar, red berry, pipe tobacco and a whiff of toasted oak on the finish.

That may sound like a snooty wine review, but it’s apt because some snooty wine helped the Yankees win Cole.

During Cole’s introductory press conference yesterday, he explained how he has become close with Yankee Stadium visiting clubhouse manager Lou Cucuzza over the years. He noted that, on one occasion, Cole showed Cucuzza photos of a vacation he took to Florence, and a meal he had which was accompanied by a Masseto Merlot, which is apparently an amazing bottle of wine that registers in the “Ace Starting Pitcher” price range.

Cucuzza remembered this and tipped off the Yankees brass. When they went to court Cole at his California home earlier this month, they brought him a couple of bottles. Cole:

Aaron [Boone] brought a couple bottles of it and one of the vintages they brought was one of the exact same vintage from the anniversary dinner that my wife and I had in Florence. I was a little bit back on my heels. I remember trying to stay focused on the meeting and not thinking about booze the entire time, but I still couldn’t figure it out.

“When I came home, I was telling (my wife) Amy, ‘How the f— did they pull that off?’ Not many people in the world know that that’s my favorite wine … I laid my head down at like 11:30 at night and didn’t sleep much that day. I flew back up and I was like, ‘LOU!’ I remembered the conversation and I guess it went from Lou to (Brian Cashman) to Boone.”

It’s the little things.

And the big things too. Let’s not undersell that $324 million, OK?

Red Sox owners sit atop a $6.6 billion sports conglomerate

By Craig CalcaterraDec 20, 2019, 2:20 PM EST
Forbes today did a ranking of sports conglomerates (i.e. sports businesses’ total value, including all properties). The top group with a baseball team is the Fenway Sports Group — owners of the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool FC, and other ventures — which is worth a total of $6.6 billion. That’s third behind the Kroenke Sports, worth $8.4 billion, and Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones’s empire, set at $6.9 billion.

Fenway Sports Group — owned by Sox owner John Henry — started with a $700 million purchase of the Red Sox and built from there. It’s fair to say, then, that the Sox were the first and primary driver that led to an 843% return on their investment, allowing them to bring in the NESN Network, Liverpool FC, NASCAR’s Roush Racing and the Fenway Sports Management company.

That’s pretty great for them. It also makes one wonder why it’s, apparently, so important for the Red Sox to get beneath baseball’s Competitive Balance Tax threshold, as they’ve said they need to do, which could possibly lead them to trade Mookie Betts. Their CBT tax penalty for this past year was reported yesterday to be $13.4 million. That’s rounding error for FSG.

The response I usually get to such assertions is that overall business value is unrelated to cash flow and payrolls and that it’s not fair to assume a team with a huge value should spend big. Which is silly of course.

If I own a house and it doubles in value — or, like the Sox’ owners’ investment, increases in value over eight-fold — I have enormous financial resources at my disposal. I have the ability to borrow against or spend against that value to make improvements in my home. I can renovate my kitchen and stuff. Indeed, I should, because I want to maintain or even increase that value. Just as the FSG’s owners used Red Sox money to get into the English Premiere League or the TV business, sometimes it makes sense to use money from the other buckets to keep the Red Sox running well. It’d be silly not to.

Except they’re apparently not. They feel obligated to avoid future CBT penalties because . . . they just want to? Because that’s what other baseball owners expect of them? I don’t know.

But I do know that there is nothing requiring them to do it. It’s not a hard salary cap. They can afford the penalties. They can afford almost anything given the state of their business. But no. Why?