MLBPA files grievance against Yankees on behalf of Jacoby Ellsbury

Last month, we learned that the Yankees were attempting to withhold money owed to recently-dismissed outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury because the oft-injured veteran sought medical attention from an outside facility. The Yankees owe Ellsbury a bit more than $21.1 million for the 2020 season plus a $5 million buyout for his 2021 club option. The doctor Ellsbury saw, Dr. Viktor Bouquette, said last month that he received approval from the Yankees for Ellsbury’s treatment for a non-work-related injury.

The Major League Baseball Players Association has filed a grievance on Ellsbury’s behalf against the Yankees, The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler reports. The matter can eventually be resolved via settlement or through arbitration.

As Craig mentioned several weeks ago, it is likely that both sides come to an agreement on a settlement, in which case the Yankees would recoup some but not all of Ellsbury’s remaining salary.

In the meantime, Ellsbury is a free agent. The 36-year-old hasn’t played since the end of the 2017 season, his third consecutive disappointing season with the Yankees.

