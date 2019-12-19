Maikel Franco joins Royals on one-year, $2.95 million deal

MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez reports that the Royals have signed free agent third baseman Maikel Franco to a one-year, $2.95 million contract. Franco can earn an additional $1.05 million via incentives.

The Phillies non-tendered the 27-year-old earlier this month after another disappointing season. Once one of the top prospects in the Philly system, Franco this past season hit .234/.297/.409 with 17 home runs and 56 RBI across 428 trips to the plate. His adjusted OPS came in at a light 80, 20 below than the league average. Franco owns a career .733 OPS and a 93 adjusted OPS.

Per ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Franco is expected to begin the season as the everyday third baseman in Kansas City. That means Hunter Dozier is ticketed for the outfield.

