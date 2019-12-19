Getty Images

Indians talking trades of Francisco Lindor, Mike Clevinger

By Craig CalcaterraDec 19, 2019, 11:51 AM EST
The Cleveland Indians won 93 games last year. In the three years before that they won 91, 102, and 94 and the AL Central title in all three years. They entered the 2019-20 offseason with, substantially, the same team from those four seasons and every reason in the world to think that they should be contenders for a division title in 2020.

They seem intent, however, on simply giving up.

Last weekend they traded Corey Kluber. Which, hey, I didn’t like that because I think he’ll be solid this season, but at least one can say “we won 93 without him in 2019, we can win without him in 2020.” Fine, for purposes of this conversation I’ll grant you that even if I think it’s less-than-rigorous analysis.

That they continue to shop their all-world shortstop Francisco Lindor and a team-controlled starter who put up a 174 ERA+ last season is another matter all together, though, is it not?

The latest on Lindor:

And Mike Clevinger:

The justification for trading Lindor has been that, hey, he’s getting more expensive in arbitration and one day Cleveland will lose him to free agency. That it’s the Reds calling Cleveland on that — a Reds team that, generally speaking, is not leaps and bounds richer than the Indians — kind of undercuts the justification. If the Reds are going for it, there is no reason on Earth the Indians shouldn’t be too.

As for Clevinger, who has put up a 2.96 ERA and fantastic peripherals over the past three seasons, the issue is not that the asking price is “sky high.” It’s that there should not be an asking price at all. He’s just entering his first year of arbitration and is under team control through the 2022 season. Why on EARTH would you trade a guy like that while you’re still in contention? That’s the kind of guy teams IN contention try to acquire!

The answer is, apparently, that the Indians ownership and front office aren’t all that interested with contention. Which should make Indians fans ask why they should be at all interested in the Indians in the first place.

Red Sox owners sit atop a $6.6 billion sports conglomerate

By Craig CalcaterraDec 20, 2019, 2:20 PM EST
Forbes today did a ranking of sports conglomerates (i.e. sports businesses’ total value, including all properties). The top group with a baseball team is the Fenway Sports Group — owners of the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool FC, and other ventures — which is worth a total of $6.6 billion. That’s third behind the Kroenke Sports, worth $8.4 billion, and Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones’s empire, set at $6.9 billion.

Fenway Sports Group — owned by Sox owner John Henry — started with a $700 million purchase of the Red Sox and built from there. It’s fair to say, then, that the Sox were the first and primary driver that led to an 843% return on their investment, allowing them to bring in the NESN Network, Liverpool FC, NASCAR’s Roush Racing and the Fenway Sports Management company.

That’s pretty great for them. It also makes one wonder why it’s, apparently, so important for the Red Sox to get beneath baseball’s Competitive Balance Tax threshold, as they’ve said they need to do, which could possibly lead them to trade Mookie Betts. Their CBT tax penalty for this past year was reported yesterday to be $13.4 million. That’s rounding error for FSG.

The response I usually get to such assertions is that overall business value is unrelated to cash flow and payrolls and that it’s not fair to assume a team with a huge value should spend big. Which is silly of course.

If I own a house and it doubles in value — or, like the Sox’ owners’ investment, increases in value over eight-fold — I have enormous financial resources at my disposal. I have the ability to borrow against or spend against that value to make improvements in my home. I can renovate my kitchen and stuff. Indeed, I should, because I want to maintain or even increase that value. Just as the FSG’s owners used Red Sox money to get into the English Premiere League or the TV business, sometimes it makes sense to use money from the other buckets to keep the Red Sox running well. It’d be silly not to.

Except they’re apparently not. They feel obligated to avoid future CBT penalties because . . . they just want to? Because that’s what other baseball owners expect of them? I don’t know.

But I do know that there is nothing requiring them to do it. It’s not a hard salary cap. They can afford the penalties. They can afford almost anything given the state of their business. But no. Why?