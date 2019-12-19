Angels sign Julio Teherán to a one-year deal

The Angels crapped out on Gerrit Cole, but they bolstered their pitching staff somewhat today by signing free agent pitcher Julio Teherán to a one-year deal. He’ll make $9 million. He became a free agent when the Braves declined his $12 million 2020 option.

Teherán, once the ace of the Braves, has spent his entire nine-year career with Atlanta, posting a career record of 77-73 with a 3.67 ERA (110 ERA+) in 226 starts and three relief appearances. Last year he tossed 175 innings with a 119 ERA+. Still, the Braves — who see him every day — left him off their postseason roster and only put him back on it again when another pitcher was injured. A lot of that to with him getting results which often outperform some shaky peripherals. Numerically that’s captured by the fact that he has a 4.75 FIP despite a 3.88 ERA the last two years. In practical terms, it means he walks a dang tightrope a lot of the time and has a habit of getting blown up early.

Which, again, is not something the Braves want to deal with, but it is something that represents a marked improvement for an Angels pitching staff that was among the worst in the game last year.

