Angels sign Julio Teherán to a one-year deal

By Craig CalcaterraDec 19, 2019, 3:35 PM EST
The Angels crapped out on Gerrit Cole, but they bolstered their pitching staff somewhat today by signing free agent pitcher Julio Teherán to a one-year deal. He’ll make $9 million. He became a free agent when the Braves declined his $12 million 2020 option.

Teherán, once the ace of the Braves, has spent his entire nine-year career with Atlanta, posting a career record of 77-73 with a 3.67 ERA (110 ERA+) in 226 starts and three relief appearances. Last year he tossed 175 innings with a 119 ERA+. Still, the Braves — who see him every day — left him off their postseason roster and only put him back on it again when another pitcher was injured. A lot of that to with him getting results which often outperform some shaky peripherals. Numerically that’s captured by the fact that he has a 4.75 FIP despite a 3.88 ERA the last two years. In practical terms, it means he walks a dang tightrope a lot of the time and has a habit of getting blown up early.

Which, again, is not something the Braves want to deal with, but it is something that represents a marked improvement for an Angels pitching staff that was among the worst in the game last year.

MLBPA files grievance against Yankees on behalf of Jacoby Ellsbury

By Bill BaerDec 19, 2019, 5:10 PM EST
Last month, we learned that the Yankees were attempting to withhold money owed to recently-dismissed outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury because the oft-injured veteran sought medical attention from an outside facility. The Yankees owe Ellsbury a bit more than $21.1 million for the 2020 season plus a $5 million buyout for his 2021 club option. The doctor Ellsbury saw, Dr. Viktor Bouquette, said last month that he received approval from the Yankees for Ellsbury’s treatment for a non-work-related injury.

The Major League Baseball Players Association has filed a grievance on Ellsbury’s behalf against the Yankees, The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler reports. The matter can eventually be resolved via settlement or through arbitration.

As Craig mentioned several weeks ago, it is likely that both sides come to an agreement on a settlement, in which case the Yankees would recoup some but not all of Ellsbury’s remaining salary.

In the meantime, Ellsbury is a free agent. The 36-year-old hasn’t played since the end of the 2017 season, his third consecutive disappointing season with the Yankees.