Yankees, Gerrit Cole, finalize their nine-year, $324 million deal

By Craig CalcaterraDec 18, 2019, 11:19 AM EST
The Yankees officially announced that which was unofficially announced over a week ago at the Winter Meetings: they have signed Gerrit Cole to a nine-year, $324 million contract.

The contract carries no deferred money. It includes a full no-trade clause and a player opt-out for after the 2024 season. To make room for Cole on the roster the Yankees designated righty Chance Adams for assignment. Fun fact: the Yankees didn’t land Cole in a trade during the 2017-18 offseason in part because the Pirates demanded Adams and the Yankees wouldn’t agree to it. Life is weird.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman called Cole his “white whale” while he was in pursuit but, unlike Ahab, Cashman got what he was hunting for.

Cole is being introduced at a press conference in New York as we speak:

Marlins sign Matt Kemp to a minor league deal

By Craig CalcaterraDec 18, 2019, 10:24 AM EST
If you thought Matt Kemp‘s career was over after he played only 20 profoundly disappointing games for the Reds last year, you thought wrong. He’ll be in spring training in 2020 with the Miami Marlins who just signed him to a minor league deal with an invite to big league camp.

Kemp hit only .200/.210/.283 in 62 plate appearances with the Reds before being released in early May. He signed a minor league contract with the Mets but was injured eight games into his stint at Triple-A Syracuse and never came back. His last full season in the bigs — 2018 — was an overall productive one which saw him hit .290/.338/.481 with 21 homers and 85 RBI for the Dodgers, but he faded in the second half after a quick start and was mostly a non-factor for L.A. that postseason.

Kemp is, reportedly, in better shape than he has been in for a while, so expect some pre-season Best Shape of His Life stories and general optimism. And, given that it’s the Marlins, there’s a chance that the 35-year-old Kemp could break camp with the club. But obviously don’t be the mortgage on it.