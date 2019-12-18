Associated Press

Yankees, Gerrit Cole, finalize nine-year, $324 million deal

By Craig CalcaterraDec 18, 2019, 11:19 AM EST
The Yankees officially announced that which was unofficially announced over a week ago at the Winter Meetings: they have signed Gerrit Cole to a nine-year, $324 million contract.

The contract carries no deferred money. It includes a full no-trade clause and a player opt-out for after the 2024 season. To make room for Cole on the roster the Yankees designated righty Chance Adams for assignment. Fun fact: the Yankees didn’t land Cole in a trade during the 2017-18 offseason in part because the Pirates demanded Adams and the Yankees wouldn’t agree to it. Life is weird.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman called Cole his “white whale” while he was in pursuit but, unlike Ahab, Cashman got what he was hunting for.

Cole is being introduced at a press conference in New York as we speak:

There is “mutual interest” between Edwin Encarnación and the Blue Jays

By Craig CalcaterraDec 20, 2019, 11:06 AM EST
Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet reports that there is “mutual interest” between the Blue Jays and Edwin Encarnación.

A reunion would make some sense in that the Blue Jays currently have no first baseman — their last one, Justin Smoak, just signed a deal with Milwaukee — and given that Encarnación has such a great history in Toronto.

He’ll be 37 next month, but he hit .249/.325/.531 with 34 homers and 86 RBI for Seattle and New York last year. In his eight years with the Blue Jays he hit .268/.355/.522 with 239 homers while making three All-Star teams and getting some downballot MVP support at time. That kind of resume, and what seems to be left in the tank, seems like a perfect fit for a team looking to draw some fans, continue its rebuild, and get some decent short-term production in the process.

If they can’t make it work with Encarnación, Eric Thames — who could be a reasonably facsimile of Smoak, one imagines — is available. As is Travis Shaw, who has spent a fair amount of time at first.