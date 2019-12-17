Getty Images

Top 25 Baseball Stories of the Decade — No. 23: The Strasburg Shutdown

We’re a few short days away from the dawn of the 2020s. So, instead of counting down the Top 25 stories of the year, we’re taking a look at the top 25 baseball stories of the past decade.

Some of them took place on the field, some of them off the field and some of them were more akin to tabloid drama. No matter where the story broke, however, these were the stories baseball fans were talking about most over the past ten years.

Next up: number 23 — The Strasburg Shutdown 

Stephen Strasburg was the number one overall draft pick in the 2009 draft. The Nationals took him and, almost immediately, the countdown to his Major League debut began. It wasn’t a long countdown.

Strasburg made his professional debut in the 2009 Arizona Fall League, pitched five games in 2010 at Double-A Harrisburg, pitched six games at Triple-A Syracuse, and debuted for the Nationals on national TV on June 8, 2010 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. His debut was dubbed “Strasmas,” as he was the wonderful gift given to Nationals fans and, really, to baseball in general. He struck out 14 Pirate batters in seven innings that evening. He’d continue his dominance in his next several games and would grace the cover of Sports Illustrated back when that still meant something. A legend was born.

And, almost as quickly, the legend was injured. Strasburg first suffered shoulder inflammation and then, in late August, it was announced he’d have Tommy John surgery. Such is, unfortunately, life for a large number of young phenoms with electric stuff.

Strasburg was doing rehab starts in the minors in less than a year and managed to pitch in five games at the end of the 2011 season. He entered 2012 poised to claim his role as the Nationals’ ace. And, with the expected ascent to the majors of fellow phenom Bryce Harper that season, 2012 looked to be the year the Nationals finally arrived.

And arrive they did. They were in first place by the seventh day of the season, never fell more than a game and a half out of first place after that, and didn’t spend a single day out of first place after May 21. The Nats won 98 games and the National League East crown, thanks in part to Strasburg, who won 15 games and struck out more than 11 batters per nine innings in his first 28 starts.

But they would be his only 28 starts because, as part of his rehabilitation from his Tommy John surgery, it was decided by both his doctors and Nats officials that he should limit the number of innings he pitched in 2012. Which, to be fair, was and remains a fairly common practice for pitchers who are coming back from major surgery. Indeed, the Nats had done it the year prior with Jordan Zimmermann. What made this different, however, was just how early and how specifically and how publicly Nationals officials began talking about what came to be known as the Strasburg Shutdown.

Rather than give Strasburg breaks or skip his starts to manage his workload throughout the season, general manager Mike Rizzo declared that Strasburg would continue to take his normal turns in the rotation until he reached his innings limit, which Rizzo said would be somewhere between 160 and 180. At that point Strasburg’s season would be over no matter what was going on with the Nationals. Given how much Rizzo talked about — and, subsequently, was asked about — the shutdown, it became a matter of national conversation, with people across the sports world and, in some cases, the political world, weighing in on it all. For his part, Rizzo held firm, saying that while “it’s a good debatable subject, most of the people that have weighed in on this know probably 10 percent of the information that we know, and that we’ve made our opinion based upon.”

Strasburg was originally set to be shut down after his start scheduled for September 12. In the event, the Nats actually shut him down after his September 8 start, which was a bit rocky. He finished his season with 159.1 innings pitched.

Things continued to go smoothly for Washington, with their 6.5 game divisional lead on Shutdown Day dwindling by only a couple of games. They won the NL East and then prepared to do battle with the St. Louis Cardinals in the NLDS. It was the team’s first-ever postseason appearance.

The Nats won Game 1 behind 20-game winner and confirmed number one starter Gio González. Jordan Zimmermann — who actually had a considerably better season than Strasburg and would’ve likely been starting after Gonzalez regardless — took the loss in Game 2. The Nats lost Game 3 behind Edwin Jackson but then won Game 4, with starter Ross Detwiler tossing six innings while giving up just three hits and one run. The Nats jumped on Adam Wainwright in Game 5 and got a decent start from González. The bullpen collapsed, however, allowing the Cardinals to score six runs in the final three innings to eliminate the Nats and move on to the NLCS.

It wouldn’t be fair to say that those who came after Mike Rizzo and the Nationals for the Strasburg Shutdown did so as a matter of second-guessing in the wake of the gutting loss in Game 5, as there were many first-guessers too. Indeed, it was a matter of controversy from the moment the club began hinting that Strasburg’s season would be truncated months prior. Still, the vehemence with which the critics hit the Nats after the NLDS flameout was great.

Some had a point that, yes, having Strasburg start a postseason game might’ve been preferable to having Edwin Jackson start one, but at the time the sense was that Jackson would’ve been in the postseason rotation regardless and that, actually, Detwiler would’ve been the odd-man out. Given that Detwiler pitched well and the Nats won his start complicated all of that. More broadly, Strasburg or no Strasburg, the Nationals would’ve certainly been in the NLCS if the bullpen had actually done its job in Game 5. Whether Strasburg’s absence might’ve made a difference in later rounds is a purely academic exercise.

The craziest thing: people continued to litigate the Strasburg shutdown through the 2013 season and beyond.

The Nats had a down year that season, winning only 86 games and missing the postseason. Some called it the result of a “Shutdown Curse,” citing mojo, karma, hubris and other such mumbo-jumbo. Some commentators — including some who should know better — made tortured arguments about how Strasburg’s absence in the 2012 NLDS put too much pressure on the Nats pen, causing them to go get Rafael Soriano for 2013, which then messed up team chemistry. Nowhere did they seem to note that, apart from Bryce Harper and Jayson Werth, almost everyone on the 2013 Nationals had worse seasons than they did before and that that was not exactly Stephen Strasburg’s fault.

As for Strasburg, all he did was turn himself into one of the more reliable and, for the most part, durable starters in the game. He’d toss over 180 innings in 2013, over 200 in 2014 and would not miss much time for most of the next five seasons. He’d go to multiple All-Star Games and receive Cy Young votes in three different seasons, finishing third in 2017. You also may have heard that Strasburg was the 2019 World Series MVP, pitching the Nationals to the World Series title.

And he proved certain specific criticisms from some prominent folks pretty wrong in other respects too:

Strasburg, of course, signed a seven-year extension with Washington in 2016 and, after opting out in November, last week signed a seven-year, $245 million deal to stay with the Nats. If he completes the deal, Strasburg will have pitched 17 years in Washington.

Does that make the Strasburg Shutdown an unmitigated success? I’m not sure anyone can answer that because no one can say what might’ve happened in 2012 if he were available. At the same time, one need only look at another young ace with electric stuff who pitched a heavy workload the season after coming back from Tommy John surgery — Matt Harvey — and wonder if pushing Strasburg’s limits might’ve ended in disaster.

That’s the thing: no one really knows, even in 2019, the best way to deal with a post-surgery pitcher. Some do just fine even when heavily used. Others break down multiple times, even if they were treated with kid gloves. All we can say for sure is that, in the event, things did turn out well for Strasburg and the Nats.

Which means that the only real solid lesson we can probably take from the Strasburg Shutdown is a P.R. lesson: if you’re gonna limit the amount you plan to play one of your best and most exciting players, just do it. Don’t make a big story about it by announcing it months in advance. That’s just gonna buy you a headache and a lot of people who have no idea what they’re talking about asking you questions you probably don’t want to have to answer.

Top 25 Baseball Stories of the Decade — No. 24: Chicken and Beer

Next up: number 24 — Chicken and Beer 

The 2011 Boston Red Sox were supposed to be unstoppable. Following a disappointing 2010, the front office traded for Adrián González and signed free agent outfielder Carl Crawford. Between those two and the return of the core that had given them so much success — including Dustin Pedroia, Jacoby Ellsbury, Kevin Youkilis, David Ortiz, and a pitching staff led by Josh Beckett, Jon Lester, John Lackey, closer Jonathan Papelbon and newly-acquired reliever Bobby Jenks — most observers assumed the AL East was theirs to lose.

And boy did they lose it.

The thing was, after a slow start, they played really, really well for a really long time. The Sox were five games back within a week of Opening Day but soon righted the ship, tying for first place late May and building as much as a three-game lead in the division. Indeed, the Sox went 80-41 between April 15 and August 27. And, while that division lead would disappear by early September, they remained in excellent position to make the playoffs, leading the Rays in the Wild Card race by nine games on September 2.

Then they finished the month with a 7-20 record and suffered an ugly loss on the final game of the season to the Orioles, making them the first team in the history of baseball to not make the postseason after having a nine-game lead or larger in September.

And then, somehow, things got worse.

Soon after the season ended, Bob Hohler of the Boston Globe wrote a story laying out the sordid details of the Red Sox’ 2011 season. Or, at the very least, the details that the Red Sox front office wanted the public to know as it began the time-honored process of scapegoating players and coaches for the misfortunes of the club.

“Individuals familiar with the Sox operation at all levels” told Hohler “a story of disunity, disloyalty, and dysfunction like few others in franchise history.”  The knives were out for everyone, but the dullest ones were reserved for ownership. Manager Terry Francona and the Sox’ biggest stars got the sharpest treatment. The highlights:

  • Team sources claimed that Terry Francona’s marital problems and his alleged abuse of pain medication affected his performance. Sources also said that Francona increasingly took on the role of a lame duck manager with his effectiveness at reaching his players reduced as his suspicion that the team would not exercise his 2012 option grew. And, in fact, the club did not exercise the 2012 option. Francona vehemently denied the charges and, quite reasonably, called the whole thing an exercise in blame-shifting;
  • There was a report of considerable acrimony and resentment on the part of the players surrounding the scheduling of a double header against the A’s in August due to Hurricane Irene with the team’s failure to just keep calm and carry on laid at Francona’s feet;
  • It was said that Kevin Youkilis became increasingly frustrated and detached as he battled injuries, and that he withdrew from interaction with most of his teammates over the course of the year;
  • Adrián González — who had an excellent season on the field — was accused of “providing none of the energy or passion off the field that the Sox sorely needed.”  David Ortiz was accused of being a clubhouse disruption ; and
  • Theo Epstein’s judgment in signing Carl Crawford and Bobby Jenks — the former of which stunk and the latter of which had his season and his career ended by an early-season injury — was called into question. Epstein would leave the Red Sox and sign a contract to run the Chicago Cubs on the very day the Globe story was published.

The part of the story which got the most attention, however, involved starters Lester, Beckett and Lackey, who were reported to have made a habit of drinking beer and eating takeout chicken and biscuits they’d get a clubhouse attendant to pick them up at the Popeye’s around the corner from Fenway Park. In the clubhouse, we were told, as the Sox dropped 20 of their last 27 games, the trio — sometimes joined by Tim Wakefield and Clay Buchholz — not only drank beer and ate chicken but played video games while the season went up in flames. They were also said to have cut back on their exercise regimes against the advice and wishes of team trainers. The story made explicit reference to them getting fat.

The story created a firestorm and, in the eyes of many, justified the front office’s refusal to bring back Francona and to let Epstein leave despite the fact the two of them were responsible for leading Boston to World Series titles in 2004 and 2007. In the weeks that followed a lot of holes were poked in the Globe story. Lester said it was all overblown and that the pitchers ordered chicken to the clubhouse maybe once a month and people all around the game noted that drinking beer in the clubhouse is not out of the ordinary on any team. But the damage had already been done and house was cleaned.

Papelbon left to sign with Philly. Lackey had Tommy John surgery and would miss the entire 2012 season. Ben Cherington took over for Epstein as general manager and Bobby Valentine took over as manager from Francona, who went to spend a year as a broadcaster. With Valentine’s hiring came a lot of offseason stories about the new level of discipline he would allegedly provide that Francona did not. Meanwhile, the Sox made a big deal out of a rule change in which beer would henceforth be forbidden in the clubhouse. Francona, correctly, called it a P.R. move. No matter what you think of all of that, the 2012 season was supposed to be a return to glory for Boston now that the bad air and dirty laundry had been cleared.

Nah. Valentine lost the clubhouse no later than the first month of the season when he publicly ripped Youkilis on TV and then, when Dustin Pedroia and González defended him, Valentine backed down. Some authority figure he was. Heck, he may have lost the club as early as  spring training when he made a habit of publicly calling out players during drills in front of the media and fans and everyone. Crawford was injured. Just about everything that could’ve gone wrong did, and almost everything that went wrong was a function of the changes the club made while scapegoating those who departed from the 2011 club.

The 2012 Sox were at .500 at the All-Star break, but were 62–71 at the end of August. They were at 66–81 on September 16 and, that day, were mathematically eliminated from the playoff race. On September 19 the team lost its 82nd regular season game, thus clinching their first losing season in 15 years. When it was all said and done they lost 93 games, their worst season since 1965. On October 4, a day after their final game of the season, Valentine was fired.

The crazy part: in 2013, with John Farrell hired to manage and new additions David Ross, Jonny Gomes, Mike Napoli, Shane Victorino, and Koji Uehara, the Sox went from worst to first and won the dang World Series again, just about two years after all the chicken and beer. There would be ups and downs and many more personnel changes in the next few years, but far less drama, and they’d add their fourth World Series title of the 21st century in 2018.

Whatever happens with the Red Sox going forward, it still feels like that 2011-13 roller coaster has had an impact. Mostly in that it seemed to convince Red Sox’ ownership that changing the manager, general manager and roster on a dime isn’t a destructive and, often, can be a constructive thing. How else to explain the club going from Epstein to Cherington to Dave Dombrowski to Chaim Bloom and from Francona to Valentine to Farrell to Alex Cora in such a short period of time? Maybe that keeps working and brings them another World Series title. Maybe it doesn’t.

But whatever happens, it’s not likely to be dull. This is the Red Sox we’re talking about, right?