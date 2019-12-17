Getty Images

Tigers to retire Lou Whitaker’s number

By Craig CalcaterraDec 17, 2019
The Detroit Tigers are breaking with precedent and retiring a player’s number who has not been inducted into the Hall of Fame.* That player is Lou Whitaker. His number 1 will be retired next season, the Tigers just announced.

It’s being done, I presume, because like the rest of us, the Tigers are tired of waiting for the Hall of Fame to gets its act together with respect to Whitaker’s more-then-worthy candidacy. A candidacy which was snubbed once again last week by the Modern Baseball Era Committee.

I’ve been advocating for the Tigers to retire Whitaker’s number for some time. As I wrote over four years ago, when both his number 1 and Alan Trammell’s number 3 were both being worn by other players:

. . . there is no reason whatsoever those numbers should be worn by anyone but Trammell and Whitaker. There is no reason their numbers should not be out on that brick wall in the outfield alongside Charlie Gehringer’s 2, Hank Greenberg’s 5, Al Kaline’s 6, Sparky Anderson’s 11, Hal Newhouser’s 16, and Willie Horton’s 23. Simply put, the biggest stars of every Tigers era have been honored by the team except for the era which may have seen its greatest sustained success. This is unconscionable . . . The organization should give the fans, who have flocked to Comerica Park for years and years, a special day next spring. A day on which Jose Iglesias and Ian Kinsler present Trammell and Whitaker with their numbers and The Tigers present Trammell and Whitaker with the honor they deserve.

Trammell, of course, got the honor after his Hall of Fame induction. Gary Sheffield and Ian Kinsler each wore his number 3 after he did, but no one else has or ever will. Since Whitaker retired Iglesias and then, last year, Josh Harrison wore number 1. Now no one else will.

As it should be.

*Willie Horton’s number 23 was eventually retired despite his not being in the Hall of Fame, primarily on the power of Horton’s stature in the Detroit community as a native of the city and a long-time Tigers front office employee and team ambassador. 

Max Muncy inundated with autograph requests after home address leaked online

By Bill BaerDec 17, 2019
Dodgers infielder Max Muncy inadvertently found himself in hot water on Monday. He posted what he thought was a minor complaint to his Instagram story, a photograph of stacks of white and yellow envelopes containing autograph requests. Muncy captioned the image, “Coming home from a mini vacation to this many requests for autographs through the mail is just absurd.” He added, “Please respect my family’s home and our limited time here.”

The problem was that someone recently leaked Muncy’s home address online and autograph seekers took full advantage of the newfound information. Muncy was pleading with anyone who would listen to stop flooding his mailbox with autograph requests and to respect his and his family’s privacy. Seems pretty reasonable.

That didn’t stop the Internet from taking Muncy’s Instagram post out of context, acting like he was discouraging fans from seeking autographs at all. One fan, who had one of the more popular responses to Muncy, tweeted, “Imagine being ungrateful for your fans. There are better ways to go about this, @maxmuncy9. This ain’t it.” Baseball fans grabbed their pitchforks and took to the proverbial streets. Muncy was forced to clarify his comments with another Instagram story. He wrote:

I would like to take a moment to clarify my previous post. My wife and I genuinely cherish and respect each and every one of you, and can honestly say there are no better fans in baseball than Dodger fans. I truly enjoy going through and reading each of your letters and am more than happy to sign any cards or memorabilia that you have for me.

With that being said, at some point over the past few months our home address in Texas was leaked and we have been swamped with all of the items we are receiving. To help protect my family’s privacy and safety, I want to ask you to please send all requests going forward to the Dodgers clubhouse in Los Angeles.

Please accept my apology and know how thankful we are to be a part of the best organization in the MLB!

Muncy didn’t owe anyone an apology, but it was nice of him to offer one anyway. Hopefully, all this effort leads to an unclogged inbox.