Dodgers have had ‘exploratory trade talks’ with Red Sox about Mookie Betts

The Dodgers have been rumored to be wanting to make a big trade this offseason. To date those rumors have primarily focused on Francisco Lindor of the Cleveland Indians, for whom the Dodgers are said to be willing to five up their own shortstop, Corey Seager.

Today Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the Dodgers have expanded their potential blockbuster net to Boston, with whom they have had “exploratory trade talks” for Mookie Betts. Again, Seager is said to be on the table. Not on the table, for either Lindor or Betts, is prospect Gavin Lux.

If the Dodgers truly value Lux, a big-hitting shortstop and second baseman, it may make more sense for them to pursue Betts, actually. At least if they think they could sign him to a long term deal. Obviously, of course, acquiring either one of those two superstars would represent a massive move.

Betts is entering his final year of arbitration and is expected to get close to $30 million for 2020, after which he’ll be a free agent. Lindor is under team control for two more seasons. He made $10.55 million in 2019 and is projected to be in the $16-17 million range in 2020.

All of this is just talk for now. But it’s worth keeping an eye on the Dodgers.

