Wade Miley joins Reds on two-year, $15 million contract

By Bill BaerDec 16, 2019, 9:47 PM EST
MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports that the Reds and Wade Miley have come to an agreement on a two-year, $15 million contract. The deal also includes a club option for the 2022 season worth $10 million with a $1 million buyout, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Miley, 33, rode an excellent but abbreviated 2018 campaign into a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Astros for the 2019 season. He was among baseball’s best starters for most of the season, ending August with a 3.06 ERA. However, after a shaky final month, Miley finished with a 3.98 ERA and 140 strikeouts with 61 walks over 167 1/3 innings. The lefty appeared in only one game for the Astros in the postseason.

Miley will be the only lefty in the Reds’ rotation as presently constructed. He joins Luis Castillo, Trevor Bauer, Sonny Gray, and Anthony DeSclafani.

Twins to sign Sergio Romo to one-year, $5 million deal

Sergio Romo
By Bill BaerDec 16, 2019, 6:47 PM EST
MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez reports that the Twins and free agent reliever Sergio Romo are nearing agreement on a one-year contract that includes a second-year option. The deal, worth $5 million according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, is pending a physical.

Romo, 36, joined the Twins from the Marlins a few days ahead of the July 31 trade deadline this past season. Between both teams, he posted a 3.43 ERA with 20 saves and 60 strikeouts over 60 1/3 innings.

Taylor Rogers will reprise his role as the team’s closer, so Romo is likely ticketed for the set-up job in Minnesota once again.