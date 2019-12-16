Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez reports that the Twins and free agent reliever Sergio Romo are nearing agreement on a one-year contract that includes a second-year option. The deal, worth $5 million according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, is pending a physical.

Romo, 36, joined the Twins from the Marlins a few days ahead of the July 31 trade deadline this past season. Between both teams, he posted a 3.43 ERA with 20 saves and 60 strikeouts over 60 1/3 innings.

Taylor Rogers will reprise his role as the team’s closer, so Romo is likely ticketed for the set-up job in Minnesota once again.

