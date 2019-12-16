MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez reports that the Twins and free agent reliever Sergio Romo are nearing agreement on a one-year contract that includes a second-year option. The deal, worth $5 million according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, is pending a physical.
Romo, 36, joined the Twins from the Marlins a few days ahead of the July 31 trade deadline this past season. Between both teams, he posted a 3.43 ERA with 20 saves and 60 strikeouts over 60 1/3 innings.
Taylor Rogers will reprise his role as the team’s closer, so Romo is likely ticketed for the set-up job in Minnesota once again.
The Astros announced on Monday that the club signed free agent reliever Joe Smith to a two-year contract. Per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the total value of the deal is $8 million.
Smith, 35, spent the last two years with the Astros. Across both seasons, he compiled a 3.06 ERA with 68 strikeouts and 17 walks in 70 2/3 innings. He amassed just 25 innings this past season due to a ruptured Achilles tendon, which caused him to miss almost the entire first half.
Smith will rejoin the back of the Astros’ bullpen along with Ryan Pressly, helping bridge the gap to closer Roberto Osuna.