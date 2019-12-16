Astros, Joe Smith agree to two-year, $8 million contract

The Astros announced on Monday that the club signed free agent reliever Joe Smith to a two-year contract. Per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the total value of the deal is $8 million.

Smith, 35, spent the last two years with the Astros. Across both seasons, he compiled a 3.06 ERA with 68 strikeouts and 17 walks in 70 2/3 innings. He amassed just 25 innings this past season due to a ruptured Achilles tendon, which caused him to miss almost the entire first half.

Smith will rejoin the back of the Astros’ bullpen along with Ryan Pressly, helping bridge the gap to closer Roberto Osuna.

