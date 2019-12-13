Brewers sign Brett Anderson to a one-year deal

The Milwaukee Brewers announced that they signed lefty Brett Anderson to a one-year deal. No word yet on the money.

Anderson, an 11-year veteran, is coming off a nice season in Oakland in which he went 13-9 with a 3.89 ERA (111 ERA+) in 176 innings across 31 starts. It was the first season in which he had started more than 17 games since 2015 and only the third time in his career that he has made 30 starts. Both the 31 starts and 13 wins were career highs. The 176 innings were the second-most of his career.

Anderson doesn’t strike out anyone anymore but he is valuable at the back of a contender’s rotation if he continues to eat innings like he did last year. Health is the key to this signing.

