Astros sign Lance McCullers to a one-year, $4.1 million deal

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports that the Astros have re-signed Lance McCullers to a one-year, $4.1 million deal, avoiding arbitration.
The salary is the same money McCullers made last year when he missed the entire 2019 season following Tommy John surgery. In 2018 he went 10-6 with a 3.86 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 142/50 in 128.1 innings.
With Gerrit Cole gone to New York and Wade Miley a free agent, a bounce back year from McCullers will be pretty dang important for the Astros. McCullers is expected to be ready to go when spring training begins.
The Milwaukee Brewers announced that they signed lefty Brett Anderson to a one-year deal. No word yet on the money.
Anderson, an 11-year veteran, is coming off a nice season in Oakland in which he went 13-9 with a 3.89 ERA (111 ERA+) in 176 innings across 31 starts. It was the first season in which he had started more than 17 games since 2015 and only the third time in his career that he has made 30 starts. Both the 31 starts and 13 wins were career highs. The 176 innings were the second-most of his career.
Anderson doesn’t strike out anyone anymore but he is valuable at the back of a contender’s rotation if he continues to eat innings like he did last year. Health is the key to this signing.