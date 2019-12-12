Elsa/Getty Images

Yankees, Brett Gardner reunite on one-year, $12.5 million deal

By Bill BaerDec 12, 2019, 11:21 AM EST
4 Comments

George A. King III of the New York Post reports that the Yankees and outfielder Brett Gardner are back together on a one-year, $12.5 million contract. The deal includes a second year option worth $20 million.

Gardner, 36, is coming off of the strongest offensive season of his career, batting .251/.325/.503 with 28 home runs, 74 RBI, 86 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases over 550 plate appearances. While he has certainly lost a step or two with age, he still rates as an above-average defensive corner outfielder as well.

As Joel Sherman of the New York Post notes, the Yankees also value Gardner — a veteran of 12 seasons — for his leadership, especially with CC Sabathia and Didi Gregorius gone.

Bringing Gardner back into the fold allows Giancarlo Stanton to remain the full-time DH. Gardner will return to left field with Aaron Hicks and Aaron Judge reprising their roles in center and right, respectively.

Tigers sign Austin Romine to one-year, $4.1 million deal

Austin Romine
Rich Schultz/Getty Images
By Bill BaerDec 12, 2019, 12:31 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Tigers and free agent catcher Austin Romine have agreed to a one-year contract, Chris McCosky of the Detroit News reports. WFAN’s Sweeny Murti specifies that the deal is for $4.1 million.

Romine, 31, has been in the league for eight seasons, all with the Yankees. Across 1,116 trips to the plate, he has hit .239/.281/.366. However, Romine is well-regarded for his defense and game-calling abilities.

Romine will slot in as the full-time catcher for the rebuilding Tigers. They’ll have Jake Rogers and Grayson Greiner behind him.