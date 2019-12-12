Rick Porcello
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Report: Mets and Rick Porcello agree on one-year, $10 million pact

By Bill BaerDec 12, 2019, 10:02 AM EST
Leave a comment

Ken Rosenthal and Eno Sarris of The Athletic report that the Mets and free agent starter Rick Porcello have agreed on a one-year contract. Per Jon Heyman, the deal is for $10 million.

Porcello, 30, is coming off of the worst season of his career. Though he went 14-12, he compiled an ugly 5.52 ERA with 143 strikeouts and 45 walks over 174 1/3 innings. It has been a rough three years for Porcello, who has an aggregate 4.79 ERA since 2017.

The benefit of this one-year deal for Porcello is that, if he has a bounce-back season, he can potentially leverage that into a multi-year contract next offseason.

The Mets also signed Michael Wacha to a one-year, $3 million deal on Wednesday. The rotation already features Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman, and Steven Matz. Unless the Mets trade one of those four, they will seemingly have to use one of Porcello and Wacha out of the bullpen to start the 2020 season with the odd man out serving as rotation insurance.

Follow @Baer_Bill

Rob Manfred bashes Minor League Baseball’s response to his contraction scheme

Rob Manfred
Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraDec 12, 2019, 8:40 AM EST
6 Comments

SAN DIEGO — Major League Baseball’s plan to essentially contract 42 minor league baseball teams by eliminating their major league affiliations has not gone over very well with, well, almost anyone.

It was immediately assailed by many the moment it was first reported by Baseball America in October, and then U.S. Senators Bernie Sander and Elizabeth Warren — and about 100 more other members of Congress from both sides of the aisle — weighed in with their disapproval.

Yesterday Rob Manfred was asked about the plan. He bashed Minor League Baseball for leaking the plan and for taking a “take it or leave it approach” with the league in negotiations.

Here’s what he said after saying, contrary to earlier reports, that he and Major League Baseball have not yet finalized any plan and are willing to discuss the matter:

I think in contrast, I think some of the activities that have been undertaken by the leadership of Minor League Baseball have been polarizing in terms of the relationship with the owners.

I think they’ve done damage to the relationship with Major League Baseball, and I’m hopeful that we will be able to work through that damage in the negotiating room and reach a new agreement. You know, when people publicly attack a long-time partner after they’ve committed to confidentiality in the negotiating process, usually people don’t feel so good about that.

Later in the press conference Manfred characterized Minor League Baseball owners as coming to the table in bad faith, claiming that they say they know they have “substandard” ballparks and not caring to do anything about it. He also said, repeating a talking point from his original defense of the contraction plan, that minor leaguers “deserve to be paid fairly.” He was not asked, however, why, if that was a priority of his, he and MLB owners lobbied Congress hard to get a law passed just last year allowing baseball to pay minor leaguers less-than-minimum wage as “seasonal employees.”

Finally, Manfred bashed Minor League Baseball for its alleged obstinance:

Major League Baseball has been and will remain flexible in its negotiating position. I hope that Minor League Baseball, which has taken the position that they’re not willing to discuss anything but the status quo or any changes that would provide for upgrades in adequate facilities, better working conditions for our players. That they move off the take-it-or-leave-it status quo approach and come to the table and try to make a deal.

The talk around the Winter Meetings is that Major League Baseball was taken aback by Baseball America’s reporting of the contraction plan, did not have their P.R. strategy for the plan ready, and severely underestimated the backlash they would receive for wanting to eliminate minor league teams. I’d say, based on Manfred’s comments and his defensiveness when he delivered them yesterday, that talk is accurate.