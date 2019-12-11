Getty Images

Rockies will listen to trade offers for Nolan Arenado

By Craig CalcaterraDec 11, 2019, 2:09 PM EST
Jon Heyman reports that the Rockies are “willing to listen to trade inquiries” on Nolan Arenado.

Arenado just signed a seven-year, $260 million contract extension with Colorado last spring and he carries a full no-trade clause, but the Rockies have utterly failed to build a good team around him. That has led to Arenado voicing frustration at the direction of the organization. And suggests that he’d be more than willing to waive his no-trade clause if the Rockies could make a deal with a contender.

It’d not be easy to make a deal, though. In addition to the no-trade clause, limiting potential suitors if Areando doesn’t like them, he has an opt-out after the 2021 season that a team would want a bit more certainty on before giving up the farm for him. All that’s in addition to the fact that Arenado is a 28-year-old superstar who has averaged a .937 OPS with 40 home runs and 124 RBI per year since 2015 and is the best defensive third baseman in the game. It would be a massive deal if one could be pulled off.

Report: Mets and Rick Porcello agree on one-year, $10 million pact

By Bill BaerDec 12, 2019, 10:02 AM EST
Ken Rosenthal and Eno Sarris of The Athletic report that the Mets and free agent starter Rick Porcello have agreed on a one-year contract. Per Jon Heyman, the deal is for $10 million.

Porcello, 30, is coming off of the worst season of his career. Though he went 14-12, he compiled an ugly 5.52 ERA with 143 strikeouts and 45 walks over 174 1/3 innings. It has been a rough three years for Porcello, who has an aggregate 4.79 ERA since 2017.

The benefit of this one-year deal for Porcello is that, if he has a bounce-back season, he can potentially leverage that into a multi-year contract next offseason.

The Mets also signed Michael Wacha to a one-year, $3 million deal on Wednesday. The rotation already features Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman, and Steven Matz. Unless the Mets trade one of those four, they will seemingly have to use one of Porcello and Wacha out of the bullpen to start the 2020 season with the odd man out serving as rotation insurance.

