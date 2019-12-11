Associated Press

Rob Manfred calls Astros sign-stealing investigation ‘most thorough’ MLB investigation ever

By Craig CalcaterraDec 11, 2019, 7:35 PM EST
4 Comments

SAN DIEGO — Commissioner Rob Manfred was asked today about the status of the investigation into the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal. Manfred said “I think that this is probably the most thorough investigation that the Commissioner’s office has ever undertaken.”

I would assume that construction excludes the Mitchell Report, which was undertaken by an outside party, but I guess it’s still quite a claim.

Manfred said that Major League Baseball has interviewed “nearly 60 witnesses” and has reviewed 76,000 e-mails plus a “trove of instant messages.” He said that they are not done, however, and that the review so far has, “caused us to conclude that we have to do some follow-up interviewing.” He said he cannot predict how long the investigation will take, but “it is my hope to conclude the investigation just as promptly as possible.”

Manfred was asked about the sort of discipline he and his office were contemplating but said, “at this point in the investigation it would be wholly inappropriate for me to speculate” about what discipline was in play.

The investigation comes in the wake of the November 12 report in The Athletic about the Astros’ sign-stealing operation, which allegedly involved use of center field video cameras and the relaying of pitch selection to batters. Former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers confirmed the scheme to The Athletic and at least three other Astros employees confirmed it as well.

In the wake of that initial report, video and audio emerged which appeared to confirm the sign-stealing and emails from an Astros executive to scouts, asking them to use cameras and/or binoculars in an effort to steal signs have been uncovered. Major League Baseball has vowed serious punishment for Astros executives, coaches and employees who were involved in orchestrating the scheme and to any players or officials who are found to be untruthful with MLB officials in the course of the investigation.

Initially, Major League Baseball said its investigation would be a wide-ranging one, including multiple teams. Soon after that, however, Manfred controversially backtracked on that, saying instead that the probe would focus only on the Astros. Which, to be sure, is the club against whom current allegations have been lodged and whom many around the game suspect to be the worst offenders. As we have noted, however, it’s highly unreasonable to assume that the Astros are alone in perpetrating a sophisticated sign-stealing operation, as their scheme was allegedly imported by a player who learned it while playing elsewhere.

Either way, it sounds like MLB has a lot on its plate with this. When we know something, you’ll know something.

Rob Manfred bashes Minor League Baseball’s response to his contraction scheme

Rob Manfred
Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraDec 12, 2019, 8:40 AM EST
7 Comments

SAN DIEGO — Major League Baseball’s plan to essentially contract 42 minor league baseball teams by eliminating their major league affiliations has not gone over very well with, well, almost anyone.

It was immediately assailed by many the moment it was first reported by Baseball America in October, and then U.S. Senators Bernie Sander and Elizabeth Warren — and about 100 more other members of Congress from both sides of the aisle — weighed in with their disapproval.

Yesterday Rob Manfred was asked about the plan. He bashed Minor League Baseball for leaking the plan and for taking a “take it or leave it approach” with the league in negotiations.

Here’s what he said after saying, contrary to earlier reports, that he and Major League Baseball have not yet finalized any plan and are willing to discuss the matter:

I think in contrast, I think some of the activities that have been undertaken by the leadership of Minor League Baseball have been polarizing in terms of the relationship with the owners.

I think they’ve done damage to the relationship with Major League Baseball, and I’m hopeful that we will be able to work through that damage in the negotiating room and reach a new agreement. You know, when people publicly attack a long-time partner after they’ve committed to confidentiality in the negotiating process, usually people don’t feel so good about that.

Later in the press conference Manfred characterized Minor League Baseball owners as coming to the table in bad faith, claiming that they say they know they have “substandard” ballparks and not caring to do anything about it. He also said, repeating a talking point from his original defense of the contraction plan, that minor leaguers “deserve to be paid fairly.” He was not asked, however, why, if that was a priority of his, he and MLB owners lobbied Congress hard to get a law passed just last year allowing baseball to pay minor leaguers less-than-minimum wage as “seasonal employees.”

Finally, Manfred bashed Minor League Baseball for its alleged obstinance:

Major League Baseball has been and will remain flexible in its negotiating position. I hope that Minor League Baseball, which has taken the position that they’re not willing to discuss anything but the status quo or any changes that would provide for upgrades in adequate facilities, better working conditions for our players. That they move off the take-it-or-leave-it status quo approach and come to the table and try to make a deal.

The talk around the Winter Meetings is that Major League Baseball was taken aback by Baseball America’s reporting of the contraction plan, did not have their P.R. strategy for the plan ready, and severely underestimated the backlash they would receive for wanting to eliminate minor league teams. I’d say, based on Manfred’s comments and his defensiveness when he delivered them yesterday, that talk is accurate.