Report: Yankees sign Gerrit Cole to record nine-year, $324 million contract

By Bill BaerDec 11, 2019, 12:05 AM EST
36 Comments

Big news just ahead of midnight at the Winter Meetings in San Diego: per Jon Heyman, the Yankees have signed free agent starter Gerrit Cole to a record-breaking nine-year, $324 million contract. It’s the largest ever contract for a pitcher in terms of length, total value, and average annual value. ESPN’s Jeff Passan adds that the deal allows for Cole to opt out after the fifth year. Per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, none of the money in the contract is deferred and Cole received a full no-trade clause.

Stephen Strasburg re-signed with the Nationals on Monday, signing a seven-year, $245 million deal. It was, at the time, the record for a pitcher in terms of total value and AAV while tying the record for length. Cole’s contract eclipsed that by a long shot.

Cole, 29, is coming off a career year in which he paced the league with 326 strikeouts, a 13.8 K/9, and an adjusted ERA of 185. He led the American League with a 2.50 ERA and a 2.64 FIP. He was even better in the postseason, posting a 1.72 ERA with 47 strikeouts across five starts spanning 36 2/3 innings.

The Yankees will put Cole atop a rotation that also includes James Paxton, Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, and J.A. Happ. After winning the AL East with a 103-59 record last season, adding Cole into the mix should once again make them prohibitive favorites in the division, if not the entire league.

Report: Mets and Rick Porcello agree on one-year, $10 million pact

Rick Porcello
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Bill BaerDec 12, 2019, 10:02 AM EST
Leave a comment

Ken Rosenthal and Eno Sarris of The Athletic report that the Mets and free agent starter Rick Porcello have agreed on a one-year contract. Per Jon Heyman, the deal is for $10 million.

Porcello, 30, is coming off of the worst season of his career. Though he went 14-12, he compiled an ugly 5.52 ERA with 143 strikeouts and 45 walks over 174 1/3 innings. It has been a rough three years for Porcello, who has an aggregate 4.79 ERA since 2017.

The benefit of this one-year deal for Porcello is that, if he has a bounce-back season, he can potentially leverage that into a multi-year contract next offseason.

The Mets also signed Michael Wacha to a one-year, $3 million deal on Wednesday. The rotation already features Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman, and Steven Matz. Unless the Mets trade one of those four, they will seemingly have to use one of Porcello and Wacha out of the bullpen to start the 2020 season with the odd man out serving as rotation insurance.

Follow @Baer_Bill