Report: Rockies agree to three-year, $13 million extension with Scott Oberg

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the Rockies and reliever Scott Oberg have agreed on a three-year, $13 million contract extension. It includes a club option for the 2023 season worth $8 million. Oberg was entering his second year of arbitration eligibility.
Oberg, 29, turned in back-to-back quality campaigns the last two seasons, finishing with a 2.45 ERA in 2018 and a 2.25 ERA last season. In aggregate across both seasons, he has struck out 115 batters and walked 35 over 114 2/3 innings. Oberg missed the final month and a half due to a blood clot in his right arm.
Oberg will likely open the 2020 season as the Rockies’ closer, taking over for Wade Davis, whose production has declined in recent years.
Ken Rosenthal and Eno Sarris of The Athletic report that the Mets and free agent starter Rick Porcello have agreed on a one-year contract. Per Jon Heyman, the deal is for $10 million.
Porcello, 30, is coming off of the worst season of his career. Though he went 14-12, he compiled an ugly 5.52 ERA with 143 strikeouts and 45 walks over 174 1/3 innings. It has been a rough three years for Porcello, who has an aggregate 4.79 ERA since 2017.
The benefit of this one-year deal for Porcello is that, if he has a bounce-back season, he can potentially leverage that into a multi-year contract next offseason.
The Mets also signed Michael Wacha to a one-year, $3 million deal on Wednesday. The rotation already features Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman, and Steven Matz. Unless the Mets trade one of those four, they will seemingly have to use one of Porcello and Wacha out of the bullpen to start the 2020 season with the odd man out serving as rotation insurance.
Follow @Baer_Bill