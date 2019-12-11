Report: Rangers trade Nomar Mazara to White Sox

By Bill BaerDec 11, 2019, 12:30 AM EST
7 Comments

Outfielder Nomar Mazara is headed to the White Sox from the Rangers, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports. MLB.com’s T.R. Sullivan reports that the Rangers will receive minor league outfielder Steele Walker in return.

Mazara, 24, is entering his second year of arbitration eligibility and is projected by MLB Trade Rumors to earn $5.7 million in 2020. He was among baseball’s top prospects going into the 2015-16 seasons, but he hasn’t lived up to his billing yet. Across parts of four seasons, he owns a .261/.320/.435 slash line along with 79 home runs and 308 RBI. His defense has also left something to be desired.

Mazara will join Eloy Jiménez in the Chicago outfield, likely taking over in right field. The Rangers will likely plug the hole in right field by moving Joey Gallo there full-time.

Walker, 23, is the No. 6 prospect in the White Sox system, per MLB Pipeline. Selected by the White Sox in the second round of the 2018 draft, Walker spent most of his season with High-A Winston-Salem. He hit .269/.346/.426 with 10 home runs and 51 RBI in 441 plate appearances.

Report: Mets and Rick Porcello agree on one-year, $10 million pact

Rick Porcello
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Bill BaerDec 12, 2019, 10:02 AM EST
Leave a comment

Ken Rosenthal and Eno Sarris of The Athletic report that the Mets and free agent starter Rick Porcello have agreed on a one-year contract. Per Jon Heyman, the deal is for $10 million.

Porcello, 30, is coming off of the worst season of his career. Though he went 14-12, he compiled an ugly 5.52 ERA with 143 strikeouts and 45 walks over 174 1/3 innings. It has been a rough three years for Porcello, who has an aggregate 4.79 ERA since 2017.

The benefit of this one-year deal for Porcello is that, if he has a bounce-back season, he can potentially leverage that into a multi-year contract next offseason.

The Mets also signed Michael Wacha to a one-year, $3 million deal on Wednesday. The rotation already features Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman, and Steven Matz. Unless the Mets trade one of those four, they will seemingly have to use one of Porcello and Wacha out of the bullpen to start the 2020 season with the odd man out serving as rotation insurance.

Follow @Baer_Bill