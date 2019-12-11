Report: Blake Treinen signs one-year, $10 million deal with Dodgers

Free agent reliever Blake Treinen has signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Dodgers, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports.

Treinen, 31, was non-tendered by the Athletics last week as he entered his third year of arbitration eligibility. Despite finishing as arguably baseball’s best reliever in 2018, Treinen had a disappointing 2019 campaign, posting a 4.91 ERA with 16 saves, 59 strikeouts, and 37 walks over 58 2/3 innings.

Treinen will join the back of the Dodgers’ bullpen along with Joe Kelly, Pedro Báez, and Kenley Jansen. Jansen still figures to be the closer, but Treinen could eventually assume the role if he comes back into form and Jansen doesn’t.

Follow @Baer_Bill