Mets are finalizing a one-year deal for Michael Wacha

SAN DIEGO — The Mets lost Zack Wheeler to free agency and the Phillies, so they need some pitching. Michael Wacha is a pitcher, and Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the Mets are finalizing a one year deal for him. Jon Heyman says it’ll be a one-year, $3 million deal with a chance for him to make $10 million if he hits incentives.
Wacha, 28, ended last season with a right shoulder strain. Before that he posted a 4.76 ERA, 104/55 K/BB ratio and 1.56 WHIP over 126.2 innings. He was moved to the bullpen for five appearances along the way.
That’s not great, but on a one-year deal, there’s little risk. He certainly has an incentive to return to form if he’s going to hit the market again next year. The bigger question is if Wacha is as big as the Mets plan to go to address their pitching needs. If so, some Mets fans aren’t gonna be super happy.
Ken Rosenthal and Eno Sarris of The Athletic report that the Mets and free agent starter Rick Porcello have agreed on a one-year contract. Per Jon Heyman, the deal is for $10 million.
Porcello, 30, is coming off of the worst season of his career. Though he went 14-12, he compiled an ugly 5.52 ERA with 143 strikeouts and 45 walks over 174 1/3 innings. It has been a rough three years for Porcello, who has an aggregate 4.79 ERA since 2017.
The benefit of this one-year deal for Porcello is that, if he has a bounce-back season, he can potentially leverage that into a multi-year contract next offseason.
The Mets also signed Michael Wacha to a one-year, $3 million deal on Wednesday. The rotation already features Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman, and Steven Matz. Unless the Mets trade one of those four, they will seemingly have to use one of Porcello and Wacha out of the bullpen to start the 2020 season with the odd man out serving as rotation insurance.
Follow @Baer_Bill