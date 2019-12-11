Rob Carr/Getty Images

Manfred: All 30 teams will have expanded protective netting in 2020

By Bill BaerDec 11, 2019, 4:15 PM EST
Speaking to the media on Wednesday at the Winter Meetings in San Diego, commissioner Rob Manfred said that all 30 teams will have expanded protective netting at their stadiums. It will extend to at least beyond the far end of the dugout. Some teams will have it extend further, even all the way to the foul pole.

A handful of teams began the effort to expand protective netting on their own last year after a young child was struck in the head by an Albert Almora foul ball in June. The fan suffered a fractured skull, subdural bleeding, brain contusions, brain edema, and severe seizures. Almora was visibly shaken as the game went into a brief delay. In the aftermath, the Braves, Astros, White Sox, Royals, Dodgers, Marlins, Pirates, Rangers, Blue Jays, Nationals, and Orioles were among the teams to announce efforts to extend protective netting at their ballparks. Now the rest of the league will join them.

Japanese baseball teams have lots of protective netting at their stadiums and have for years. Both the fans and the players seem to be happy with it. Netting is something a vocal minority of fans will loudly complain and then forget about. Rich people have been sitting behind protective netting at ballparks (behind home plate) since time immemorial and it hasn’t seemed to be an issue.

Report: Mets and Rick Porcello agree on one-year, $10 million pact

By Bill BaerDec 12, 2019, 10:02 AM EST
Ken Rosenthal and Eno Sarris of The Athletic report that the Mets and free agent starter Rick Porcello have agreed on a one-year contract. Per Jon Heyman, the deal is for $10 million.

Porcello, 30, is coming off of the worst season of his career. Though he went 14-12, he compiled an ugly 5.52 ERA with 143 strikeouts and 45 walks over 174 1/3 innings. It has been a rough three years for Porcello, who has an aggregate 4.79 ERA since 2017.

The benefit of this one-year deal for Porcello is that, if he has a bounce-back season, he can potentially leverage that into a multi-year contract next offseason.

The Mets also signed Michael Wacha to a one-year, $3 million deal on Wednesday. The rotation already features Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman, and Steven Matz. Unless the Mets trade one of those four, they will seemingly have to use one of Porcello and Wacha out of the bullpen to start the 2020 season with the odd man out serving as rotation insurance.

