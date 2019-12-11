Getty Images

Hawk Harrelson wins the Ford C. Frick Award

By Craig CalcaterraDec 11, 2019, 3:46 PM EST
SAN DIEGO — Ken “Hawk” Harrelson — the man with the well-known  “You can put it on the boooooard . . . yes!” home run call — has been selected as the 2020 recipient of the Ford C. Frick Award, presented annually for excellence in broadcasting by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

Harrelson, 78, played in the majors for nine seasons with the A’s, Red Sox, Indians and Senators and led the AL in RBI in 1968. He began broadcasting Red Sox games in 1975 before joining the White Sox broadcasting team in 1982. He served as the team’s general manager in 1985, joined the Yankees as a broadcaster in 1987 and then returned to the White Sox booth in 1989. He retired following the 2018 season.

Harrelson was not everyone’s favorite broadcaster. Non-White Sox fans criticized him for being a “homer” and accused him of openly rooting for Chicago. He called the ChiSox”the good guys,” as opposed to the “bad guys” playing them.

But that wasn’t always the case. In fact, he was fired by the Red Sox for being critical of team ownership. And even with his open preference for White Sox victories, Harrelson was a beloved institution among Sox fans. They invited him into their homes every single night for decades and you don’t do that if you don’t like what the man is doing.

Congratulations to Hawk Harrelson. The latest Ford C. Frick Award winner.

Report: Mets and Rick Porcello agree on one-year, $10 million pact

By Bill BaerDec 12, 2019, 10:02 AM EST
Ken Rosenthal and Eno Sarris of The Athletic report that the Mets and free agent starter Rick Porcello have agreed on a one-year contract. Per Jon Heyman, the deal is for $10 million.

Porcello, 30, is coming off of the worst season of his career. Though he went 14-12, he compiled an ugly 5.52 ERA with 143 strikeouts and 45 walks over 174 1/3 innings. It has been a rough three years for Porcello, who has an aggregate 4.79 ERA since 2017.

The benefit of this one-year deal for Porcello is that, if he has a bounce-back season, he can potentially leverage that into a multi-year contract next offseason.

The Mets also signed Michael Wacha to a one-year, $3 million deal on Wednesday. The rotation already features Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman, and Steven Matz. Unless the Mets trade one of those four, they will seemingly have to use one of Porcello and Wacha out of the bullpen to start the 2020 season with the odd man out serving as rotation insurance.

