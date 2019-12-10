Report: Phillies sign Didi Gregorius to one-year, $14 million deal

By Bill BaerDec 10, 2019, 5:49 PM EST
Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the Phillies have signed shortstop Didi Gregorius. WFAN’s Sweeny Murti reports that it’s a one-year deal. Per Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia, the pact is for $14 million.

Gregorius, 29, is coming off of a down year and was recently reported as being willing to take a one-year deal in order to reestablish his value. This past season, he hit .238/.276/.441 with 16 home runs and 61 RBI across 344 plate appearances. Gregorius underwent Tommy John surgery in October 2018 and didn’t make his 2019 season debut until June 7.

The rumors of Gregorius to the Phillies surfaced as soon as the club hired Joe Girardi as the new manager. Girardi managed Gregorius with the Yankees from 2015-17 and has spoken highly of the shortstop.

Gregorius will take over shortstop from Jean Segura. The Phillies, who non-tendered both César Hernández and Maikel Franco last week, could move Segura to either second base or third base depending on what other additions they make this offseason and where they want to play Scott Kingery.

Report: Mets and Rick Porcello agree on one-year, $10 million pact

Rick Porcello
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Bill BaerDec 12, 2019, 10:02 AM EST
Ken Rosenthal and Eno Sarris of The Athletic report that the Mets and free agent starter Rick Porcello have agreed on a one-year contract. Per Jon Heyman, the deal is for $10 million.

Porcello, 30, is coming off of the worst season of his career. Though he went 14-12, he compiled an ugly 5.52 ERA with 143 strikeouts and 45 walks over 174 1/3 innings. It has been a rough three years for Porcello, who has an aggregate 4.79 ERA since 2017.

The benefit of this one-year deal for Porcello is that, if he has a bounce-back season, he can potentially leverage that into a multi-year contract next offseason.

The Mets also signed Michael Wacha to a one-year, $3 million deal on Wednesday. The rotation already features Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman, and Steven Matz. Unless the Mets trade one of those four, they will seemingly have to use one of Porcello and Wacha out of the bullpen to start the 2020 season with the odd man out serving as rotation insurance.

