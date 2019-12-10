Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Report: Giants acquire Zack Cozart from Angels

By Bill BaerDec 10, 2019, 5:41 PM EST
2 Comments

The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya reports that the Giants have acquired infielder Zack Cozart and minor league infielder Will Wilson from the Angels in exchange for a player to be named later and cash.

Cozart, 34, played in only 38 games last year due to a shoulder injury, ultimately undergoing an arthroscopic debridement of his left shoulder in July. He hit an ugly .124/.178/.144 in 107 trips to the plate. Cozart also played in only 58 games in 2018, the first year of his three-year, $38 million contract with the Angels. He’ll earn $12.67 million this year, the final year of the deal, which the Giants will cover, per Ardaya.

Wilson, 21, was selected by the Angels in the first round (15th overall) in the 2019 draft. In 46 rookie league games with the Orem Owlz, Wilson hit .275/.328/.439 with five home runs and 18 RBI. MLB Pipeline rated him as the Angels’ No. 4 prospect.

While Cozart has spent much of his career playing shortstop, he played mostly third base for the Angels. He also spent 135 innings at second base with the Angels. The trade is more about Wilson for the Giants, but Cozart could contribute at second base and generally as a backup infielder.

Report: Mets and Rick Porcello agree on one-year, $10 million pact

Rick Porcello
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Bill BaerDec 12, 2019, 10:02 AM EST
Leave a comment

Ken Rosenthal and Eno Sarris of The Athletic report that the Mets and free agent starter Rick Porcello have agreed on a one-year contract. Per Jon Heyman, the deal is for $10 million.

Porcello, 30, is coming off of the worst season of his career. Though he went 14-12, he compiled an ugly 5.52 ERA with 143 strikeouts and 45 walks over 174 1/3 innings. It has been a rough three years for Porcello, who has an aggregate 4.79 ERA since 2017.

The benefit of this one-year deal for Porcello is that, if he has a bounce-back season, he can potentially leverage that into a multi-year contract next offseason.

The Mets also signed Michael Wacha to a one-year, $3 million deal on Wednesday. The rotation already features Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman, and Steven Matz. Unless the Mets trade one of those four, they will seemingly have to use one of Porcello and Wacha out of the bullpen to start the 2020 season with the odd man out serving as rotation insurance.

Follow @Baer_Bill