Adam Jones will sign with Orix Buffaloes in Japan

As expected, outfielder Adam Jones has signed with the Orix Buffaloes of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league, ESPN’s Marly Rivera reports, citing Kyodo News. Per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the deal is for two years and $8 million total along with a club option for the 2022 season and an additional $2 million in incentives.
Jones, 34, hit a subpar .260/.313/.414 last season along with 16 home runs and 67 RBI across 528 plate appearances with the Diamondbacks last season. Baseball Reference registered him at 0.4 wins below replacement level.
Jones didn’t sign until March 11 ahead of the 2019 season, taking a one-year, $3 million deal from the D-Backs. He was unlikely to find a similar deal as a free agent heading into 2020, so it makes sense that he would consider playing in Japan.
Well it’s that time in my career and life my family and I had to make a HUGE decision, and so that is what we have done!!! MLB has been amazing to myself and my family. We had an incredible run from the day I signed in 2003 to my final AB last year. It’s been the greatest 12 years and 139 days a person could ask for! The game has provided me an incredible living and has borne many fruits and hardware throughout the years . A lot to be proud of, that’s for sure . It’s now time to move on to my next chapter in life and say farewell to MLB and hello to NPB. That’s right, there is a team over in Japan (Orix Buffalos) that views me as a valuable piece to help bring their organization back on track and I’m up for the challenge!! They have expressed to my family and I that they value everything I bring to the game, and have proven that by offering me a 2 year guaranteed deal with a chance to play a 3rd year and beyond. My family and I are very, very excited about this new chapter in our lives, and rest assured we are going to embrace the shit out of it. I will miss all my peers, colleagues, and most importantly the Fans in the MLB but our paths will cross again I’m sure, in some type of capacity . You all be good and play nice over there especially with the CBA coming to an end. There is enough to go around, just work it out!! I’m out for now. AJ10……P.S. I can’t wait to eat that amazing Kobe beef!!