Adam Jones will sign with Orix Buffaloes in Japan

As expected, outfielder Adam Jones has signed with the Orix Buffaloes of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league, ESPN’s Marly Rivera reports, citing Kyodo News. Per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the deal is for two years and $8 million total along with a club option for the 2022 season and an additional $2 million in incentives.

Jones, 34, hit a subpar .260/.313/.414 last season along with 16 home runs and 67 RBI across 528 plate appearances with the Diamondbacks last season. Baseball Reference registered him at 0.4 wins below replacement level.

Jones didn’t sign until March 11 ahead of the 2019 season, taking a one-year, $3 million deal from the D-Backs. He was unlikely to find a similar deal as a free agent heading into 2020, so it makes sense that he would consider playing in Japan.

