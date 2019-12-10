Mexico City will host two regular season MLB games in 2020

Major League Baseball and the MLBPA announced on Tuesday that Mexico City will, for the first time, host regular season MLB games. The Diamondbacks and Padres will play at Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium on April 18-19.

The construction of Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium was completed in March and can seat 20,000 fans. Diablos Rojos del México of the Mexican League called it home this past season. They won the Sur Division with a 67-49 record.

While this will be the first time Mexico City hosts regular season games, it has hosted spring training games in the past at Estadio Fray Nano and Foro Sol in 2001, ’03-04, and ’16. The opening round of the 2009 World Baseball Classic was also held at Foro Sol.

