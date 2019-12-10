Mexico City will host two regular season MLB games in 2020

Major League Baseball and the MLBPA announced on Tuesday that Mexico City will, for the first time, host regular season MLB games. The Diamondbacks and Padres will play at Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium on April 18-19.
The construction of Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium was completed in March and can seat 20,000 fans. Diablos Rojos del México of the Mexican League called it home this past season. They won the Sur Division with a 67-49 record.
While this will be the first time Mexico City hosts regular season games, it has hosted spring training games in the past at Estadio Fray Nano and Foro Sol in 2001, ’03-04, and ’16. The opening round of the 2009 World Baseball Classic was also held at Foro Sol.
Ken Rosenthal and Eno Sarris of The Athletic report that the Mets and free agent starter Rick Porcello have agreed on a one-year contract. Per Jon Heyman, the deal is for $10 million.
Porcello, 30, is coming off of the worst season of his career. Though he went 14-12, he compiled an ugly 5.52 ERA with 143 strikeouts and 45 walks over 174 1/3 innings. It has been a rough three years for Porcello, who has an aggregate 4.79 ERA since 2017.
The benefit of this one-year deal for Porcello is that, if he has a bounce-back season, he can potentially leverage that into a multi-year contract next offseason.
The Mets also signed Michael Wacha to a one-year, $3 million deal on Wednesday. The rotation already features Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman, and Steven Matz. Unless the Mets trade one of those four, they will seemingly have to use one of Porcello and Wacha out of the bullpen to start the 2020 season with the odd man out serving as rotation insurance.
Follow @Baer_Bill