Inaugural All-MLB Team announced

On Tuesday at the Winter Meetings in San Diego, Major League Baseball announced the members of the All-MLB Team, recognizing the top performances by players in the 2019 regular season. It announced both a “first team” and “second team.”
The fan vote accounted for 50 percent of the voting while the other 50 percent was handled by a panel of experts, described as a “decorated panel of media members, broadcasters, former players and other officials throughout the game.”
First Team
- C: J.T. Realmuto, Phillies
- 1B: Pete Alonso, Mets
- 2B: DJ LeMahieu, Yankees
- 3B: Anthony Rendon, Nationals
- SS: Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox
- OF: Mike Trout, Angels
- OF: Cody Bellinger, Dodgers
- OF: Christian Yelich, Brewers
- DH: Nelson Cruz, Twins
- SP: Gerrit Cole, Astros
- SP: Justin Verlander, Astros
- SP: Jacob deGrom, Mets
- SP: Max Scherzer, Nationals
- SP: Stephen Strasburg, Nationals
- RP: Kirby Yates, Padres
- RP: Josh Hader, Brewers
Second Team
- C: Yasmani Grandal, Brewers
- 1B: Freddie Freeman, Braves
- 2B: José Altuve, Astros
- 3B: Alex Bregman, Astros
- SS: Marcus Semien, Athletics
- OF: Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves
- OF: Juan Soto, Nationals
- OF: Mookie Betts, Red Sox
- DH: Yordan Álvarez, Astros
- SP: Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks/Astros
- SP: Hyun-Jin Ryu, Dodgers
- SP: Jack Flaherty, Cardinals
- SP: Charlie Morton, Rays
- SP: Mike Soroka, Braves
- RP: Aroldis Chapman, Yankees
- RP: Liam Hendriks, Athletics
We can argue snubs until the cows come home, but a short list of players who might have merited inclusion: Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks), Matt Chapman (Athletics), Carlos Santana (Indians), Trevor Story (Rockies), George Springer (Astros), Sonny Gray (Reds), and Ken Giles (Blue Jays).
All in all, though, the rosters are a good indication of the players who performed at an elite level during the 2019 season. Whereas the All-Star Game rosters typically only factor in the first half of the season, the All-MLB Team considers the entire season so it is arguably a better indication of the game’s best players.