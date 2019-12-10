Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Inaugural All-MLB Team announced

By Bill BaerDec 10, 2019, 5:02 PM EST
On Tuesday at the Winter Meetings in San Diego, Major League Baseball announced the members of the All-MLB Team, recognizing the top performances by players in the 2019 regular season. It announced both a “first team” and “second team.”

The fan vote accounted for 50 percent of the voting while the other 50 percent was handled by a panel of experts, described as a “decorated panel of media members, broadcasters, former players and other officials throughout the game.”

First Team

Second Team

We can argue snubs until the cows come home, but a short list of players who might have merited inclusion: Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks), Matt Chapman (Athletics), Carlos Santana (Indians), Trevor Story (Rockies), George Springer (Astros), Sonny Gray (Reds), and Ken Giles (Blue Jays).

All in all, though, the rosters are a good indication of the players who performed at an elite level during the 2019 season. Whereas the All-Star Game rosters typically only factor in the first half of the season, the All-MLB Team considers the entire season so it is arguably a better indication of the game’s best players.

Report: Mets and Rick Porcello agree on one-year, $10 million pact

Rick Porcello
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Bill BaerDec 12, 2019, 10:02 AM EST
Ken Rosenthal and Eno Sarris of The Athletic report that the Mets and free agent starter Rick Porcello have agreed on a one-year contract. Per Jon Heyman, the deal is for $10 million.

Porcello, 30, is coming off of the worst season of his career. Though he went 14-12, he compiled an ugly 5.52 ERA with 143 strikeouts and 45 walks over 174 1/3 innings. It has been a rough three years for Porcello, who has an aggregate 4.79 ERA since 2017.

The benefit of this one-year deal for Porcello is that, if he has a bounce-back season, he can potentially leverage that into a multi-year contract next offseason.

The Mets also signed Michael Wacha to a one-year, $3 million deal on Wednesday. The rotation already features Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman, and Steven Matz. Unless the Mets trade one of those four, they will seemingly have to use one of Porcello and Wacha out of the bullpen to start the 2020 season with the odd man out serving as rotation insurance.

