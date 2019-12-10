Inaugural All-MLB Team announced

On Tuesday at the Winter Meetings in San Diego, Major League Baseball announced the members of the All-MLB Team, recognizing the top performances by players in the 2019 regular season. It announced both a “first team” and “second team.”

The fan vote accounted for 50 percent of the voting while the other 50 percent was handled by a panel of experts, described as a “decorated panel of media members, broadcasters, former players and other officials throughout the game.”

First Team

Second Team

We can argue snubs until the cows come home, but a short list of players who might have merited inclusion: Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks), Matt Chapman (Athletics), Carlos Santana (Indians), Trevor Story (Rockies), George Springer (Astros), Sonny Gray (Reds), and Ken Giles (Blue Jays).

All in all, though, the rosters are a good indication of the players who performed at an elite level during the 2019 season. Whereas the All-Star Game rosters typically only factor in the first half of the season, the All-MLB Team considers the entire season so it is arguably a better indication of the game’s best players.

