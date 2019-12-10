Giants sign Kevin Gausman to a one-year deal

The San Francisco Giants have signed Kevin Gausman to a one-year deal, they just announced. It’s for $9 million.

Gausman had a poor 2019 season, splitting time between the Braves and the Reds, and splitting time between the rotation and the pen. Overall he posted a 5.72 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 114/32 in 102.1 innings. Those K/BB rates aren’t terrible — better than he posted in most of his previous seasons — but he was pretty hittable. He was also non-tendered by the Reds as he was projected to make something like $10 million in arbitration. He’ll be a million cheaper for the Giants.

San Francisco is no doubt looking for someone to eat some innings as the rebuild. Gausman is only a year removed from a 183-inning campaign in which he was an above-average starter. The Giants are banking on him returning to form. And, if he REALLY returns to form, probably putting him on the block at midseason.

