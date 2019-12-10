Giants sign Kevin Gausman to a one-year deal

The San Francisco Giants have signed Kevin Gausman to a one-year deal, they just announced. It’s for $9 million.
Gausman had a poor 2019 season, splitting time between the Braves and the Reds, and splitting time between the rotation and the pen. Overall he posted a 5.72 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 114/32 in 102.1 innings. Those K/BB rates aren’t terrible — better than he posted in most of his previous seasons — but he was pretty hittable. He was also non-tendered by the Reds as he was projected to make something like $10 million in arbitration. He’ll be a million cheaper for the Giants.
San Francisco is no doubt looking for someone to eat some innings as the rebuild. Gausman is only a year removed from a 183-inning campaign in which he was an above-average starter. The Giants are banking on him returning to form. And, if he REALLY returns to form, probably putting him on the block at midseason.
Ken Rosenthal and Eno Sarris of The Athletic report that the Mets and free agent starter Rick Porcello have agreed on a one-year contract. Per Jon Heyman, the deal is for $10 million.
Porcello, 30, is coming off of the worst season of his career. Though he went 14-12, he compiled an ugly 5.52 ERA with 143 strikeouts and 45 walks over 174 1/3 innings. It has been a rough three years for Porcello, who has an aggregate 4.79 ERA since 2017.
The benefit of this one-year deal for Porcello is that, if he has a bounce-back season, he can potentially leverage that into a multi-year contract next offseason.
The Mets also signed Michael Wacha to a one-year, $3 million deal on Wednesday. The rotation already features Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman, and Steven Matz. Unless the Mets trade one of those four, they will seemingly have to use one of Porcello and Wacha out of the bullpen to start the 2020 season with the odd man out serving as rotation insurance.
