Bruce Bochy to manage French national baseball team

By Bill BaerDec 10, 2019, 8:29 PM EST
Bruce Bochy will manage France’s national baseball team, SFGate’s Douglas Zimmerman reports. France will attempt to qualify for the World Baseball Classic in 2021.

Bochy, 64, was born in Bussac-Forêt, France as his dad was stationed there with the U.S. Army. Bochy said, “This is a moment in which I think of my career after the Giants. I want to stay involved and give back to baseball what it gave to me.”

Bochy “retired” after the 2019 season, his 13th season with the Giants. Along with helping the franchise win three championships (2010, ’12, ’14), Bochy led the Giants to a 1,052-1,054 record during the regular season. Prior to managing the Giants, Bochy was the Padres’ skipper, memorably at the helm of the 1998 team that won the National League pennant.

France came up short attempting to qualify for the 2013 and ’17 WBC. In 2013, France was eliminated with an 8-0 loss to Spain and a 5-2, 11-inning loss to South Africa. In 2017, France was defeated 9-2 by Panama before taking down Spain 5-3. They were ultimately eliminated with another loss to Panama by a 7-4 margin.

Zimmerman notes that Bochy’s older brother Joe will help coach the French team. Bochy’s son Brett is also eligible to play for France.

Report: Mets and Rick Porcello agree on one-year, $10 million pact

By Bill BaerDec 12, 2019, 10:02 AM EST
Ken Rosenthal and Eno Sarris of The Athletic report that the Mets and free agent starter Rick Porcello have agreed on a one-year contract. Per Jon Heyman, the deal is for $10 million.

Porcello, 30, is coming off of the worst season of his career. Though he went 14-12, he compiled an ugly 5.52 ERA with 143 strikeouts and 45 walks over 174 1/3 innings. It has been a rough three years for Porcello, who has an aggregate 4.79 ERA since 2017.

The benefit of this one-year deal for Porcello is that, if he has a bounce-back season, he can potentially leverage that into a multi-year contract next offseason.

The Mets also signed Michael Wacha to a one-year, $3 million deal on Wednesday. The rotation already features Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman, and Steven Matz. Unless the Mets trade one of those four, they will seemingly have to use one of Porcello and Wacha out of the bullpen to start the 2020 season with the odd man out serving as rotation insurance.

