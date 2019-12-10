Brewers avoid arbitration with Corey Knebel

The Brewers announced on Tuesday that the club and reliever Corey Knebel agreed on a one-year contract, avoiding arbitration. The terms of the contract are not yet known.
Knebel, 28, was projected by MLB Trade Rumors to earn $5.125 million in his second year of arbitration eligibility. The right-hander missed the entire 2019 season recovering from Tommy John surgery. It is unlikely he will be ready for the start of the 2020 regular season.
Knebel had a career year in 2017, pitching in a league-high 76 games while posting a 1.78 ERA with 39 saves, and 126 strikeouts over 76 innings. He followed it up with a solid 2018 campaign, saving 16 games with a 3.58 ERA and 88 strikeouts over 55 1/3 innings.
The Brewers have a ton of work to do this offseason. Getting Knebel back in the first half pitching effectively will be a huge boon to the team.
Ken Rosenthal and Eno Sarris of The Athletic report that the Mets and free agent starter Rick Porcello have agreed on a one-year contract. Per Jon Heyman, the deal is for $10 million.
Porcello, 30, is coming off of the worst season of his career. Though he went 14-12, he compiled an ugly 5.52 ERA with 143 strikeouts and 45 walks over 174 1/3 innings. It has been a rough three years for Porcello, who has an aggregate 4.79 ERA since 2017.
The benefit of this one-year deal for Porcello is that, if he has a bounce-back season, he can potentially leverage that into a multi-year contract next offseason.
The Mets also signed Michael Wacha to a one-year, $3 million deal on Wednesday. The rotation already features Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman, and Steven Matz. Unless the Mets trade one of those four, they will seemingly have to use one of Porcello and Wacha out of the bullpen to start the 2020 season with the odd man out serving as rotation insurance.
Follow @Baer_Bill