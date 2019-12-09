Getty Images

Madison Bumgarner is reportedly asking for a nine-figure deal

By Craig CalcaterraDec 9, 2019, 12:13 PM EST
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that free agent pitcher Madison Bumgarner is asking for a nine-figure deal.

Your first impression of that may be “what? how?” A lot of that, however, is probably bound up in your understandable feeling that Bumgarner is too old to get that kind of scratch. But then you remember that, oh wait, he’s somehow still only 30 years-old. Indeed, he’s only ten months older than Zack Wheeler, who just nabbed a five-year, $118 million deal from Philly.

Bumgarner, obviously, has much more mileage on the odometer than Wheeler does, and he’s not the ace he was a few years ago, but he’s coming off a fine year, having put up a solid 3.90 ERA and 203/43 K/BB ratio over 207.2 innings in 2019. He would be a fine addition to the top — or at last near the top — of a contender’s rotation.

The White Sox, Twins, Cardinals, Reds, Braves, Padres, and Yankees have all been mentioned among possible landing spots. Figure his market to heat up a good bit once Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg sign and some of those contenders start looking for fallback options.

Adam Jones may be going to Japan to play

By Craig CalcaterraDec 9, 2019, 2:16 PM EST
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that free agent outfielder Adam Jones is in talks with the Orix Buffaloes of NPB. No deal is done yet, but Rosenthal says that a multi-year deal could be inked this week, sending Jones to Japan.

Jones, 34, played for the Diamondbacks last season, hitting a disappointing .260/.313/.414 (87 OPS+) with 16 homers and 67 RBI, declining pretty significantly in the second half of the season compared to the first. In light of that it seems doubtful that he’d be able to land a major league deal this winter, so going to Japan may be a good move for him if he wishes to continue to play on a regular basis.

Jones is a 14-year big league veteran who has posted a career line of .277/.317/.454 with 282 homers for the Mariners, Orioles and Dbacks.