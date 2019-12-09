Cubs may trade Kris Bryant to gain some payroll flexibility

Bruce Levine of 670 The Score reports that the Cubs have discussed a Kris Bryant trade with the Phillies. Nothing is close yet, and Levine notes that Bryant’s ongoing service time grievance is still an issue.
Including projected salaries from pre-arbitration and arbitration-eligible players, the Cubs’ 2020 payroll as it pertains to the competitive balance tax is nearly $210 million, according to Cot’s Contracts. The CBT threshold for 2020 is $208 million, meaning the Cubs would pay a penalty on the overage. Bryant, who is either entering his second-to-last or final year of arbitration eligibility (depending on the outcome of his grievance) is projected to earn around $19 million in 2020. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal suggests that trading Bryant would be one way the Cubs would be able to clear payroll space so as not to exceed the CBT threshold.
Bryant turns 28 next month. He is coming off of another productive season in which he hit .282/.382/.521 with 31 home runs and 77 RBI across 634 plate appearances. He’s a three-time All-Star who won the 2015 NL Rookie of the Year Award and the 2016 NL MVP Award.
The Cubs last season finished 84-78, fading in September and ultimately settling for third place in the NL Central. Trading Bryant to facilitate signing free agents to cover other positions may not even help the Cubs return to prominence in the division, but a haul of prospects may help set the Cubs up for the future if they don’t see themselves signing Bryant to a contract extension.
Jon Heyman reports that the Nationals have re-signed free agent starter Stephen Strasburg. Per ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the deal is for seven years and $245 million. It’s a record for both annual average value and total value for a free agent pitcher. According to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports, $80 million of the total value of the contract is deferred, in true Nationals fashion. Deferrals reduce the present-day value of the deal. [Update: Per Jared Diamond of The Wall Street Journal, $80 million is deferred with interest, which won’t affect the present-day value.]
Strasburg, 31, opted out of his previous contract with the Nationals last month. He had four years and $100 million remaining on what was a seven-year, $175 million extension. By opting out, Strasburg fetched an extra three years and close to $145 million.
During the past regular season, Strasburg led the National League with 18 wins and 209 innings pitched while compiling a 3.32 ERA and racking up 251 strikeouts opposite only 56 walks. He shined in the postseason, limiting the opposition to nine runs on 30 hits and four walks with 47 strikeouts across 36 1/3 innings. Strasburg’s performance earned him World Series MVP honors as the Nationals won their first championship in franchise history.
Nationals managing principal owner Mark Lerner recently said that his team can’t afford to bring back both Strasburg and free agent third baseman Anthony Rendon, so the Strasburg signing seems to also imply that Rendon is headed for greener pastures.
Strasburg’s contract will have a major effect on free agent starter Gerrit Cole, as he is expected to fetch more than Strasburg. It is now quite realistic that Cole approaches or perhaps even exceeds $300 million in total value.