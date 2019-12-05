Getty Images

Brewers to acquire catcher Omar Narváez from the Mariners

By Craig CalcaterraDec 5, 2019, 8:27 AM EST
Ken Rosenthal reports that the Milwaukee Brewers are close to acquiring catcher Omar Narváez from the Mariners in a trade. The deal is not yet done, but Rosenthal says that Seattle will receive at least one minor leaguer in exchange.

Narváez, who will turn 28 just before pitchers and catchers report, would fill the hole left by the departure of Yasmani Grandal. At least on offense, that is, as Narváez hit a pretty sweet .278/.353/.460 (120 OPS+) with 22 homers in 132 games last season. The year before, in 97 games, he posted an OPS+ of 119 and he has been an above average offensive catcher for his entire four-season big league career.

He is a pretty dang limited defensive catcher, however, and that may be putting it kindly. He’s below average in throwing out baserunners, allows a lot of passed balls and wild pitches — which, despite being charged to the pitcher are quite often the fault of the catcher as well — and he has poor pitch-blocking and pitch-framing numbers. There’s a reason he appeared as a DH in 22 games last year.

Still, given that the Brewers’ current catching depth chart is 1. Manny Piña; and 2. No one, it’s a pretty decent pickup for Milwaukee.

 

Astros trade Jake Marisnick to the Mets

By Craig CalcaterraDec 5, 2019, 11:58 AM EST
The Mets and Astros have announced that they’ve completed a trade. The Mets will get outfielder Jake Marisnick from the Astros in exchange for outfielder Kenedy Corona and lefty Blake Taylor.

Marisnick, a seven-year big league veteran, has never hit all that much — his career line is .227/.280/.380 — but he’s a very strong defender at all three outfield positions and can run a good bit. That makes him a decent bench option at least. To the extent the Mets rely on him to be more than a bench guy they’ll get diminishing returns, but the Astros used him a good deal more than your standard 4-5th outfielder and that worked out fine. Really, having a no-hit, plus-defending center fielder is something that even contenders can deal with, even if you’d like some more offense.

Taylor is organizational depth. He turns 25 next season and has only pitched 50 innings above A-ball. Corona was an international signee last year so he’s not near contributing to a contender like Houston.