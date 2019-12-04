Wilpons in talks to sell up to 80 percent of their interest in the Mets

Bloomberg is reporting that the current owners of the Mets are in talks to sell up to 80% of the team to billionaire Steve Cohen, who is currently a minority owner investor in the club. The transaction would value the team at $2.6 billion. Bloomberg says the Mets confirmed the talks in a statement.
Those Mets fans who dislike current owner Fred Wilpon and his son, team president Jeff Wilpon, should not get too happy just yet. Why?
Fred Wilpon, the team’s principal owner, will remain in his current role for at least five years, at which time Cohen will have a path to controlling the franchise, said the person. Jeff Wilpon, his son, will remain as the team’s chief operating officer for the five-year period, the person said.
That said, if the Wilpons — whose financial setbacks over the years are said to be the primary the reason the huge-market Mets spend like a mid-market team — are no longer the actual controlling owners, it’s possible that they may get a green light to spend from Cohen in ways they haven’t in the past.
Guess we’ll see.
Cohen has long sought to own a team outright. His original investment in the Mets was with an eye toward, eventually, buying the team if he could. After that he was in talks to purchase the Dodgers and, later, made an effort to purchase the Padres. Now, it seems, he’ll have a chance, finally, to join baseball’s ownership club.
The Marlins announced on Wednesday two new changes to Marlins Park for the 2020 season: a synthetic grass surface will be installed, and the center and right-center field fences will be moved in towards home plate. The straightaway center field fence will be 400 feet from home plate, down from 407. The right-center field fence will be 387 feet from home plate, down from 392.
Marlins Park has long been one of baseball’s most pitcher-friendly ballparks, particularly for right-handed hitters when it came to hitting for power. According to StatCorner, the home run park factors for left- and right-handed hitters last year were 85 and 74, respectively. 100 is set as the average. By comparison, the Padres’ Petco Park had respective home run park factors of 89 and 93.
While it is understandable why the Marlins would want to move the fences in, we are coming off of the most home run-happy season in baseball history. 2017’s single-season record of 6,105 homers was obliterated with the 6,776 dingers hit this past season, thanks in large part to changes in the baseball.
We are also in an unprecedented era of “three true outcome” baseball — walks, strikeouts, and homers. Ballparks with bigger dimensions allow for more opportunities for doubles and triples, which leads to more exciting baseball games. So it is a bit disappointing to see Marlins Park shrinking and becoming more generic.