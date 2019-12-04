Angels acquire Dylan Bundy from Orioles

The Angels have acquired starter Dylan Bundy from the Orioles in exchange for minor league pitcher Issac Mattson, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports. There are three more minor league pitchers headed to the Orioles, per Jon Meoli of the Baltimore Sun.

Bundy, 27, was a highly-touted prospect taken fourth overall by the Orioles in the 2011 draft. He battled injuries early in his career and never quite lived up to the hype. Across parts of five seasons in the majors, Bundy owns a 4.67 ERA with 602 strikeouts and 206 walks spread out over 614 1/3 innings.

Mattson, 24, spent most of last season pitching out of the bullpen for Double-A Mobile. He limited the opposition to 13 earned runs on 30 hits and 13 walks with 61 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings of work.

Bundy was entering his second year of arbitration eligibility, so this is mostly a cost-cutting move for the Orioles. Bundy could use the change of scenery, immediately slotting into the Angels’ starting rotation.

Update: The other three minor league pitchers involved in the deal are Zach Peek, Kyle Bradish, and Kyle Brnovich, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The deal has been officially announced.

