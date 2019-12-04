Angels acquire Dylan Bundy from Orioles

The Angels have acquired starter Dylan Bundy from the Orioles in exchange for minor league pitcher Issac Mattson, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports. There are three more minor league pitchers headed to the Orioles, per Jon Meoli of the Baltimore Sun.
Bundy, 27, was a highly-touted prospect taken fourth overall by the Orioles in the 2011 draft. He battled injuries early in his career and never quite lived up to the hype. Across parts of five seasons in the majors, Bundy owns a 4.67 ERA with 602 strikeouts and 206 walks spread out over 614 1/3 innings.
Mattson, 24, spent most of last season pitching out of the bullpen for Double-A Mobile. He limited the opposition to 13 earned runs on 30 hits and 13 walks with 61 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings of work.
Bundy was entering his second year of arbitration eligibility, so this is mostly a cost-cutting move for the Orioles. Bundy could use the change of scenery, immediately slotting into the Angels’ starting rotation.
Update: The other three minor league pitchers involved in the deal are Zach Peek, Kyle Bradish, and Kyle Brnovich, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The deal has been officially announced.
The Marlins announced on Wednesday two new changes to Marlins Park for the 2020 season: a synthetic grass surface will be installed, and the center and right-center field fences will be moved in towards home plate. The straightaway center field fence will be 400 feet from home plate, down from 407. The right-center field fence will be 387 feet from home plate, down from 392.
Marlins Park has long been one of baseball’s most pitcher-friendly ballparks, particularly for right-handed hitters when it came to hitting for power. According to StatCorner, the home run park factors for left- and right-handed hitters last year were 85 and 74, respectively. 100 is set as the average. By comparison, the Padres’ Petco Park had respective home run park factors of 89 and 93.
While it is understandable why the Marlins would want to move the fences in, we are coming off of the most home run-happy season in baseball history. 2017’s single-season record of 6,105 homers was obliterated with the 6,776 dingers hit this past season, thanks in large part to changes in the baseball.
We are also in an unprecedented era of “three true outcome” baseball — walks, strikeouts, and homers. Ballparks with bigger dimensions allow for more opportunities for doubles and triples, which leads to more exciting baseball games. So it is a bit disappointing to see Marlins Park shrinking and becoming more generic.