Getty Images

Cole Hamels signs a one-year deal with the Braves

By Craig CalcaterraDec 4, 2019, 12:40 PM EST
8 Comments

A big name just came off the free agency board: Cole Hamels, who has signed a one-year, $18 million deal with the Atlanta Braves.

Hamels, who hit free agency following the completion of a seven-year, $158 million contract, telegraphed his willingness and, apparently, his desire to sign one-year deals going forward a month ago, saying that he felt that signing such deals would keep him from “handcuffing” an organization and may allow him to play for teams heading toward the playoffs. While it’s doubtful that a multi-year deal for him, at this point in his career would, actually “handcuff” any organization, he did accomplish his goal of landing with a contender in the two-time defending NL East champion Braves.

For Atlanta, Hamels will basically take the place of Dallas Keuchel, who himself signed a one-year deal — shortened due to his not signing until June — with the Braves last year. He’ll join a rotation that, along with Mike Soroka, Mike Foltynewicz, and Max Fried, is starting to round into good shape heading into the 2020 season.

In 2019 Hamels went 7-7 with a 3.81 ERA in 27 starts for the Cubs, striking out 143 and walking 56 in 141.2 innings. It was a tale of two seasons, though, really. Hamels posted a 2.98 ERA in 17 starts before he strained his oblique near the end of June, after which he also suffered from shoulder fatigue. When he came back he had a 5.79 ERA in 10 starts. That, apparently, that didn’t scare the Braves away, and they’re banking that the pre-injury Hamels is the real Hamels.

Hey, one year deal, right? What could possibly be scary about that?

Carlos Carrasco, Josh Donaldson win Comeback Player of the Year Awards

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraDec 4, 2019, 2:54 PM EST
Leave a comment

Major League Baseball announced this afternoon that Carlos Carrasco and Josh Donaldson have won the Comeback Player of the Year Awards in the American and National League, respectively.

Usually the Comeback Player of the Year Award goes to someone who had a bad year for some reason and then came back the following year and returned to form. For Carrasco, it was a much quicker comeback — from much more serious a setback — than most winners experience.

Carrasco was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in early June, missed three months of the 2019 regular season, began his rehab assignment on August 19, and returned to the active Major League roster on September 1, after which he made 11 relief appearances. He capped his year off by winning the Roberto Clemente Award. Not shabby.

Donaldson’s route to the award was a bit more traditional. He was limited to just 52 games in 2018 due to injury but came back in 2019 to hit 37 home runs and 94 RBI with 33 doubles, score 96 runs and draw 100 walks over 155 games for the Braves. He’s now a free agent and, based on his outstanding season, stands poised to sign a multi-year deal with a contender.

The Comeback Player of the Year Award, officially sanctioned by Major League Baseball, is given to one player in each League who has “re-emerged on the field during the season.” The award is voted on by 30 Club beat reporters from MLB.com.