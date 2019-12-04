Getty Images

Angels to buy their stadium, parking lot from the city of Anaheim

By Craig CalcaterraDec 4, 2019, 3:52 PM EST
For a couple of years now the Angels and the City of Anaheim have been in talks about Angel Stadium and where the team will play when its lease (and its various extensions and options and whatever) finally expire.

Most of these negotiations have seemed to be amicable. An election changed the dynamic of the talks once, shifting things from a generally pro-team administration to a “hey, if you wanna move, you can move” administration. And on a couple of occasions the Angels have bluffed about moving to, say, Long Beach or the Inland Empire or something. But even if there has never been a sense that the local government was going to build the Angels a new ballpark or foot the bill for massive renovations to the existing one, there has likewise never been a sense that the Angels were seriously entertaining leaving Anaheim.

And now they aren’t. Bill Shaikin from the Los Angeles Times reports:

The Angels and the city agreed Wednesday on a deal under which a company affiliated with Angels owner Arte Moreno would buy Angel Stadium and the surrounding property for $325 million. The city would not contribute to the cost of either renovating the stadium or building a new one, and the Angels would decide whether to upgrade or replace the current stadium.

Under the deal, the Angels are committed to playing in Anaheim through 2050, with options that could keep them there through 2065.

As we’ve noted here many, many times in the past, Major League Baseball teams are increasingly in the real estate business. The Angels — or, at the very least, their owner — is now part of that club, with an eye toward a new or renovated ballpark and, more importantly, a large chunk of California real estate surrounding it in order to realize additional revenue streams.

Revenue streams, it should be added, that players aren’t going to get a cut of in all likelihood. Sure, Arte Moreno has made millions and millions on the Angels, he is now using some of those millions to buy his ballpark and the land around it, and he will make millions off of that land from people who are coming there to either see a baseball game or live near a baseball stadium, but those future millions will be classified as non-baseball revenue.

It’s a pretty sweet operation if you happen to own a baseball team.

 

Marlins to move fences in at Marlins Park

By Bill BaerDec 4, 2019, 5:14 PM EST
The Marlins announced on Wednesday two new changes to Marlins Park for the 2020 season: a synthetic grass surface will be installed, and the center and right-center field fences will be moved in towards home plate. The straightaway center field fence will be 400 feet from home plate, down from 407. The right-center field fence will be 387 feet from home plate, down from 392.

Marlins Park has long been one of baseball’s most pitcher-friendly ballparks, particularly for right-handed hitters when it came to hitting for power. According to StatCorner, the home run park factors for left- and right-handed hitters last year were 85 and 74, respectively. 100 is set as the average. By comparison, the Padres’ Petco Park had respective home run park factors of 89 and 93.

While it is understandable why the Marlins would want to move the fences in, we are coming off of the most home run-happy season in baseball history. 2017’s single-season record of 6,105 homers was obliterated with the 6,776 dingers hit this past season, thanks in large part to changes in the baseball.

We are also in an unprecedented era of “three true outcome” baseball — walks, strikeouts, and homers. Ballparks with bigger dimensions allow for more opportunities for doubles and triples, which leads to more exciting baseball games. So it is a bit disappointing to see Marlins Park shrinking and becoming more generic.