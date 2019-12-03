Josh Lindblom likely to return to MLB

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that pitcher Josh Lindblom is drawing interest from the Blue Jays. The report has since been confirmed by Jon Morosi of Fox Sports and Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith. Lindblom is hoping to sign with a team by the end of the Winter Meetings on December 12.

Lindblom, 32, last pitched in the majors for the Pirates in 2017. It was brief, making four appearances between May 7-19. He has spent parts of the last five years in the KBO League in South Korea, pitching for the Lotte Giants from 2015-17 and the Doosan Bears the last two seasons. Lindblom found success with the Bears, amassing an aggregate 35-7 record with a 2.68 ERA and a 346/67 K/BB ratio across 363 1/3 innings.

We have seen a handful of players in recent years flame out in the majors, rediscover themselves playing overseas, and then come back to Major League Baseball. Eric Thames and Miles Mikolas are a couple of examples. Lindblom is hoping to join the list.

