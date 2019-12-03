Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Josh Lindblom likely to return to MLB

By Bill BaerDec 3, 2019, 10:58 PM EST
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that pitcher Josh Lindblom is drawing interest from the Blue Jays. The report has since been confirmed by Jon Morosi of Fox Sports and Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith. Lindblom is hoping to sign with a team by the end of the Winter Meetings on December 12.

Lindblom, 32, last pitched in the majors for the Pirates in 2017. It was brief, making four appearances between May 7-19. He has spent parts of the last five years in the KBO League in South Korea, pitching for the Lotte Giants from 2015-17 and the Doosan Bears the last two seasons. Lindblom found success with the Bears, amassing an aggregate 35-7 record with a 2.68 ERA and a 346/67 K/BB ratio across 363 1/3 innings.

We have seen a handful of players in recent years flame out in the majors, rediscover themselves playing overseas, and then come back to Major League Baseball. Eric Thames and Miles Mikolas are a couple of examples. Lindblom is hoping to join the list.

Report: Zack Wheeler has at least one nine-figure contract offer

By Bill BaerDec 3, 2019, 4:54 PM EST
The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that free agent starter Zack Wheeler has already received at least one $100 million contract offer and is expected to eventually command a deal of at least five years in the nine figures. Rosenthal adds that the White Sox, Twins, Reds, Rangers, and Blue Jays are known to be in pursuit of the right-hander.

Wheeler, 29, has had back-to-back healthy seasons after missing all of 2015-16 as well as having an abbreviated ’17 campaign due to injuries. This past season, Wheeler posted a 3.96 ERA with 195 strikeouts and 50 walks across 195 1/3 innings.

Wheeler is ranked behind Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg among prized free agent right-handed starting pitchers. Cole and Strasburg are expected to land contracts well into the $200 million range, besting the seven-year, $217 million contract David Price signed with the Red Sox in December 2015.