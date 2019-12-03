Jake Diekman signs with the Athletics

Jeff Passan reports that lefty Jake Diekman has signed a two-year deal with his last team, the Oakland Athletics. There is a club option for a third season. He’ll get a guaranteed $7.5 million which, presumably, is for the two years plus the buyout on that option.

Diekman was dealt to Oakland from the Royals at the deadline last season. At the time of the deal he had posted a 4.75 ERA in 48 games. He posted a 4.43 in 28 games after the deal. On the year he struck out 12.2 batter per nine innings, though he tends to walk a lot of guys. Though a lefty who doesn’t often pitch a full inning, he actually faces more righties than lefties and is not that much worse against them, so calling him a lefty specialist is somewhat misleading.

