Jake Diekman signs with the Athletics

Jeff Passan reports that lefty Jake Diekman has signed a two-year deal with his last team, the Oakland Athletics. There is a club option for a third season. He’ll get a guaranteed $7.5 million which, presumably, is for the two years plus the buyout on that option.
Diekman was dealt to Oakland from the Royals at the deadline last season. At the time of the deal he had posted a 4.75 ERA in 48 games. He posted a 4.43 in 28 games after the deal. On the year he struck out 12.2 batter per nine innings, though he tends to walk a lot of guys. Though a lefty who doesn’t often pitch a full inning, he actually faces more righties than lefties and is not that much worse against them, so calling him a lefty specialist is somewhat misleading.
The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that free agent starter Zack Wheeler has already received at least one $100 million contract offer and is expected to eventually command a deal of at least five years in the nine figures. Rosenthal adds that the White Sox, Twins, Reds, Rangers, and Blue Jays are known to be in pursuit of the right-hander.
Wheeler, 29, has had back-to-back healthy seasons after missing all of 2015-16 as well as having an abbreviated ’17 campaign due to injuries. This past season, Wheeler posted a 3.96 ERA with 195 strikeouts and 50 walks across 195 1/3 innings.
Wheeler is ranked behind Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg among prized free agent right-handed starting pitchers. Cole and Strasburg are expected to land contracts well into the $200 million range, besting the seven-year, $217 million contract David Price signed with the Red Sox in December 2015.