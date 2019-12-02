Report: Reds ink Mike Moustakas to four-year, $64 million deal

Jon Heyman reports that the Reds have agreed to a four-year contract with infielder Mike Moustakas. The total deal is for $64 million, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
Moustakas, 31, spent last season with the Brewers, putting up a solid .254/.329/.516 slash line along with 30 doubles, 35 home runs, 87 RBI, and 80 runs scored across 584 plate appearances. He spent nearly 800 innings at third base as well as approximately 360 innings at second base.
Moustakas had to settle for one-year deals for each of the last two seasons despite ranking among the game’s better-hitting third basemen, peaking in ’17 with 38 homers and a 117 adjusted OPS. He was finally able to cash in on a long-term contract.
With Eugenio Suárez firmly entrenched at third base, Moustakas will handle second base. He should slot into the cleanup spot in the Reds’ lineup behind Suárez and ahead of Aristides Aquino.
With Monday’s 8 PM ET contract tendering deadline past, it’s official: 56 players were not tendered contracts and are now free agents, according to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports. There were over 200 players, so roughly 75 percent of eligible players were tendered contracts.
We mentioned that shortstop Addison Russell is among them. Other notable players not tendered contracts include outfielder Kevin Pillar (who received an MVP vote), shortstop Tim Beckham, second baseman César Hernández, third baseman Maikel Franco, starter Taijuan Walker, starter Jimmy Nelson, reliever Blake Treinen, infielder José Peraza, and catcher Josh Phegley.
Teams consider a player’s health, age, and production when deciding whether or not to tender them contracts, as well their projected salaries in arbitration and the teams’ own payroll flexibility. Non-tendered players also open up a spot on the 40-man roster, which can be important for some teams with the Rule 5 draft that will take place next week during the Winter Meetings.