Report: Reds ink Mike Moustakas to four-year, $64 million deal

Jon Heyman reports that the Reds have agreed to a four-year contract with infielder Mike Moustakas. The total deal is for $64 million, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Moustakas, 31, spent last season with the Brewers, putting up a solid .254/.329/.516 slash line along with 30 doubles, 35 home runs, 87 RBI, and 80 runs scored across 584 plate appearances. He spent nearly 800 innings at third base as well as approximately 360 innings at second base.

Moustakas had to settle for one-year deals for each of the last two seasons despite ranking among the game’s better-hitting third basemen, peaking in ’17 with 38 homers and a 117 adjusted OPS. He was finally able to cash in on a long-term contract.

With Eugenio Suárez firmly entrenched at third base, Moustakas will handle second base. He should slot into the cleanup spot in the Reds’ lineup behind Suárez and ahead of Aristides Aquino.

