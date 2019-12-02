Marlins acquire Jonathan Villar from Orioles

The Marlins announced the acquisition of infielder Jonathan Villar from the Orioles. In return, the Orioles will receive minor league pitcher Easton Lucas from the Marlins, per MASN’s Roch Kubatko.

Villar was placed on waivers by the Orioles last week. The 28-year-old is entering his third and final year of arbitration eligibility after earning $4.825 million in 2019. He is coming off of a strong season in which he played in all 162 games, spent significant time at two middle infield positions, and hit .274/.339/.453 with 24 home runs, 73 RBI, 111 runs scored, and 40 stolen bases across 714 plate appearances. Baseball Reference credited him with an even 4.0 Wins Above Replacement.

Lucas, 23, was selected by the Marlins in the 14th round of the 2019 draft. Last year, in his first taste of professional baseball, Lucas posted a 3.63 ERA with 41 strikeouts and nine walks across 34 2/3 innings, all of three of which came with Low-A Batavia.

The Marlins also claimed first baseman Jesús Aguilar off of waivers from the Rays. Aguilar was designated for assignment last week. Between Villar and Aguilar, the Marlins have addressed the right side of their infield for at least the 2020 season.

